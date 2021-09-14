BTC close to $ 46,000 with reserves on exchanges below November 2020 levels

Bitcoin (BTC) held a higher low overnight, fueling hopes for a sustained recovery.
Analyst: It is time for an “inevitable” shock for the Bitcoin offer
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD climbed to $ 46,000 today.
The pair was headed lower before a sudden bout of volatility hit the low of $ 43,380 on Bitstamp. At the time of writing, this level remained untested, with Bitcoin gaining around 5.5%.
“This could be an HL macro for $ BTC. Previously it served as a support,” summarized popular trader Pentoshi referring to the area immediately below around $ 45,300.
“We eliminated HL from the Macro downtrend, so we have been rising without noticeable declines for weeks. As long as we are above $ 41,000, we are bullish. BTC tends to suck and then it surprises everyone. “
Pentoshi was cautious on Monday, in line with analysts’ expectations for a higher daily low needed to preserve the overall strength of the market.
Overall, however, there was still ample reason to be bullish over the longer term.
“Bitcoin reserves on exchanges are reaching very low levels. This is a sign that we have more and more holders “, he has underlined Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator.
“The inevitable is about to happen -> strong supply shock during which we will have a great race to higher figures.”
Data from on-chain analyst CryptoQuant confirms that reserves on exchanges hit new multi-year lows this week, even lower than the November 2020 levels, the start of the bull run.
Altcoin rises in line with Bitcoin’s strengthening
Today, altcoins also paint a more positive picture, with all of the top ten cryptocurrencies posting gains of at least 3%.
On the podium we obviously find Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT), both with yields close to 10%.
Ether (ETH) is also recovering, surpassing $ 3,300. Despite everything, compared to last week, it recorded a -14%.