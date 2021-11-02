BTC, ETH and DOT price analysis – The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin’s price continues to adhere to the $ 60k level since it bounced off a major dip point at the $ 58k level last week.

Today, the chart analyzed is YMGroup’s 2-hour BTC / USD chart. This chart looks like the 4-hour one and the backtest of the $ 60,640 level, if this level holds it could be the spring that brings the BTC price back to the $ 65k level.

The price of BTC spent nearly two weeks in that drop channel before breaking to the upside, market participants should know within the next daily candles if this breakout is real.

Meanwhile the BTC bulls are looking for the $ 65k level, but their main target is BTC’s all-time high of $ 67,276 and the continuation of the price discovery.

Bitcoin bears are hoping they can find a stronger defense soon and push the BTC price back into the drop channel and then test the bottom of it at the $ 54.2k level.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 59,823- $ 62,507 and the 7-day range is $ 58,501- $ 63,333. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 13,401- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 13,558.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 57,995.

Bitcoin [-0,66%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 60,927 and in red for the third consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price rebounded on Monday to start the new week and finished green again after two consecutive daily closes over the red weekend.

The ETH / USD 4-hour chart below from CheddarBizcuitz shows that the price of Ether is moving back towards the top of its long-term uptrend channel.

Above $ 4.3k, bullish eyes are on $ 4.436, Ether’s all-time high from just four days ago. [29 ottobre]. If a secondary target of $ 4.5k is breached, the bulls will try to send the price above the $ 5k level quickly.

Ether bears need to postpone ETH’s price below its major moving averages and come back down to test the bottom of its current channel which matches the $ 4k level. If the bears fail here, Q4 2021 could be dominated by bullish market participants.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,171- $ 4,370 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,944- $ 4,467. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 380.83- $ 4,467.57.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 394.94.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,832.64.

Ether [+0,78%] closed the daily candle with a value of $ 4,320.91 Monday.

Polkadot analysis

The price of Polkadot rose by $ 7.27 on Monday to start November and crossed the threshold of $ 50 for the first time in the history of the asset.

DOT hit the above resistance at $ 49.35 for much of Monday – that price was DOT’s all-time high reached on May 15 earlier this year.

The DOT / USD daily chart below from CRYPTOPICKK shows DOT again above half of its ascending channel on the daily log scale time scale.

The chart places the DOT target price for mid-December on the daily time frame and on log scale is $ 77.84.

Another chart to look at is the 1 day DOT / USD chart below from Alecto. This chart shows potential upside DOT targets if the bulls continue their possession of the ball.

The most prominent top target now for DOT bulls is $ 100 and a triple-digit trip for the first time in the history of the asset. This price level will be reached with a move of [101.52%] from the breakout level underlined in the chart.

For the DOT bears to pick up a rally, the bears need to send the DOT price back to the $ 42 level and break the current trend line of the activity.

DOT’s 24-hour price range is $ 42.03- $ 50.87 and the 7-day price range is $ 40.4- $ 50.87. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 3.94- $ 50.87.

Polkadot’s price on this date last year was $ 4.02.

The average price of DOT over the past 30 days is $ 39.33.

DOT [+17.08%] closed the daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 50.03 and finished in green figures for two consecutive days.