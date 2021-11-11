BTC Media announces the Sound Money Bitcoin Music Festival

BTC Inc, organizer of the largest Bitcoin conference in the world, announces the inaugural Sound Money Bitcoin Music Festival which will be part of Bitcoin 2022. The festival, which will take place at Miami Beach Convention Center’s Pride Park, will form the finale of Bitcoin 2022 on Saturday 9 April, and will feature internationally acclaimed music artists, Bitcoin, art, food and more.

Tickets for the Festival are included in the general admission passes to Bitcoin 2022, but they can also be purchased individually through BTC Media here.

Sound Money Fest (SMF) it will be one celebration of Bitcoin adoption and hyperbitcoinization that brings the international community together through music and entertainment. Just as Bitcoin is for everyone, Sound Money Fest is also not exclusive to the Bitcoin community. Bitcoiners around the world don’t fit into one mold and neither do their musical tastes. As such, SMF will present over 17 different shows across genres such as pop, hip-hop, k-pop, and alternative music. Phase 1 lineup announces:

Headliner: Logic

Interpreters: Apashe, Asadi, K. Flay, MØ, Royal and the Serpent.

Sound Money Fest tickets are available now with festival-only passes starting at $ 99.00 USD. Bitcoin 2022 general admission passes are available and start at $ 499.00 USD for the entire conference and festival.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Bitcoin 2021 saw more than 12,000 attendees descend on Miami, and organizers expect that number to grow to over 30,000 in-person attendees in 2022.

L’four day event It will feature an industry day, two days of general conference and culminate in the Sound Money Fest music festival. Founders, C-suite executives, Bitcoin experts, and Bitcoin newbies will all gather in Miami to participate in panels, discussions, networking events, live performances, entertainment, giveaways, and more.

Bitcoin 2022 Industry Day April 6 is the time when the Bitcoin ecosystem converges with finance, fintech and energy infrastructure, including content paths and networking paths dedicated to institutional finance, Bitcoin institutional mining and development. Bitcoin technology. Industry Day will host more than 6,000 global industry leaders, 80 speakers, 4,000 companies and a launch day that will serve as a platform for the next generation of Bitcoin startups. Organizers are also offering free, subsidized tickets to Bitcoin’s open-source contributors and students. More details to come.

The CEO of BTC Media and organizer of the event David Bailey he said:

“Bitcoin 2021 was an event where we whistled, clapped, laughed and cried. The conference crossed the emotional spectrum, and our 2022 pilgrimage will do the same. This conference will capture the attention of the world. Let’s show them what freedom, sovereignty and prosperity really mean. Buy your tickets today, and see you in Miami ”.

