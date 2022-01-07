BTC whales: hunger continues …

While the panic begins to wind in particular on social, always on the hunt for some sensationalist statement, there are those who take the opportunity to take home more than a few Bitcoin at a very low price.

This is the case with the usual whale that has studded this start of 2021 of purchases, as we had already reported on Cryptocurrency.it, who took advantage of the very attractive prices of these to place another very important purchase.

Still whales chasing Bitcoin – millionaire purchases

The usual whale takes advantage of Bitcoin at $ 41,000 for its purchases

The wallet reference is always the same, that is 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ, now in fever from sales for a few weeks, given that it has continued to to fill his portfolio of Bitcoin after selling some close to peak prices.

Only in the last ones 24 hours the wallet in question brought home 760 first $ BTC at an average price of $ 42,878 and soon after he decided to reinforce his order by buying more 107. The total of $ BTC of which it is currently in possession, also taking into account the purchase of others 179 $ BTC yesterday, it is 122,263 Bitcoin, which make him stay at third place overall of holder from Bitcoin.

A wallet that, we remember it for our readers, for several commentators would belong to the cold storage of an exchange unspecified, a hypothesis that never was confirmed by anyone.

All this as panic took hold of the markets

These purchases come at a rather curious stage of short-term life Bitcoin. There correction less than 24 hours ago has not yet triggered a rebound, with the last moves of FED which appears to still have a negative effect on the market $ BTC.

Just 1 year ago, $ 40,000 was the pinnacle of bullish sentiment

What we invite everyone to do, however, is a little one zoom out on the price of Bitcoin, as we did in the infographic above. Exactly one year ago $ BTC reached for the first time i $ 40,000, with a sentiment market that was decidedly different from today.

