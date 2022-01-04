BTp 2037, I have invested a large sum in it and I don’t know what to do

“I have invested a large sum in the BTp March 1, 2037. I would like to have some advice from you, given that there continues to be an economic collapse of the stock “. A reader asks us for some reflections (we do not provide any investment advice) on the bond with a residual duration of 15 years (ISIN: IT0005433195). The gentleman in question claims to have bought for 98 cents. Currently, the price has fallen to less than 92 cents. Looking at the graph, we discover that the bond issued at the beginning of 2021 exhibited a price in the 98 area on two occasions: in March and in July.

In any case, if the bondholder resold today, he would lose more than 6% of the invested capital. And the prospects are even worse. At today’s prices, in fact, the BTp 2037 still offers a gross yield of just over 1.60%. Too low to even recover inflation. Indeed, the ultra-expansionary policy of the company keeps its prices high and yields low ECB, which, however, is closing the liquidity taps, albeit not suddenly and drastically.

BTp 2037, price and rate hike

The fact remains that the BTp 2037 is a long-lived and staging bond rate hike, like the one to come, is destined to depreciate. Let’s imagine the reader had this scenario in mind when making his investment. Therefore, he will most likely have bought with a view to not divesting immediately. If it could deprive itself of the liquidity used for a long period, it would make sense to keep the bond in the portfolio. As it approaches maturity over the years, the price will rise towards par and it will be able to resell without incurring losses.

Conversely, it should resell now to minimize losses, as the price should fall further in the coming months to adjust to the changing monetary conditions in the market.

Let’s take advantage of this case to reiterate a fundamental concept for those who invest in the bond market: buy long bonds when rates are high and short bonds when rates are low.

