BTp 2049, 50% net return in less than three years

At the beginning of 2019, the Treasury issued a new 30-year bond, the BTp 01 September 2049 and 3.85% coupon (ISIN: IT0005363111). Another was for the financial markets. The pandemic did not yet exist and, above all, Italy had been in the crosshairs of investors for months with the birth of the first Conte government, supported by Movimento 5 Stelle and Lega. The interest rate offered already seems disproportionate to us today, given that currently the 30-year maturity offers less than half, that is, not even 1.80%. And to say that yields have risen in recent months, in the wake of the “hottest” inflation forecasts.

Already in the months following the issue, the BTp 2049 was appreciated on the markets, following the political brightening between the European elections and the fall of the Conte government with the contextual birth of the bis governed by PD and no longer by the League. And so, the bond debuted in February 2019 around par, while today it is bought above 146. In practice, those who want to include it in their portfolio would have to spend almost a third more than the nominal value.

BTp 2049, maxi-leap in prices

In less than three years, the BTp 2049 has appreciated by almost 46%. But it would not be the only gain received by the bondholder, who in the meantime would have collected gross coupons for 10.6%. In total, the earnings would have exceeded 56%. Net of taxation, it would have been almost 50%. A return on an annual basis close to 16%. And all this in the era of zero interest rates. Currently, the stock offers a gross yield of 1.50%, or 1.31%. But think that at the end of last year, at the height of the price boom on the bond market, this stock touched the price of 160 with the net yield dropped below 1%.

Although yields are expected to rise in the coming months and years, it is unlikely that the 2049 BTp price will fall below par. On the other hand, it is likely that it will remain well above it, continuing to allow bondholders to divest, realizing capital gains to be added to the sumptuous coupons collected since the issue. Clearly, we are referring to those who have held the bond since early 2019.

