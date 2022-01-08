BTp 2052, this is how much we would lose with the yield at 3%

The Treasury has just concluded a syndicated placement for the issue of the new 30-year benchmark, the BTp September 1, 2052. It raised 7 billion euros, compared with orders for 55 billion. The gross coupon was set at 2.15% and the hesitated yield was 2.162%, as the bond was priced just below par, ie at 99.987 cents. Let’s try to understand what would happen if the yield went up to 3%. As we underlined during the issue phase, the yield offered by the new bond appears low compared to the historical trend of this maturity on the Italian sovereign market.

As yields travel in the opposite direction to prices, BTp 2052 would depreciate if the former climbed to 3%. How much? To understand this, let’s try to use a practical method. The coupons will be paid every six months, but for simplicity of calculation, let’s imagine that they are paid once a year and on 1 September. Again to simplify the calculations, let’s suppose we start from September 1, 2022, the day on which we will have already accrued a coupon of approximately € 13.60 on every nominal € 1,000 invested.

BTp 2052, here are the payments discounted at 3%

At each payment deadline we will have to discount the yield of 3%, which in turn is high for the number of years that separate us from next September 1st. Here is the summary table of the present value of payments for each year:

20.87 20.27 19.68 19.10 18.55 18 17.48 16.97 16.48 16 15.53 15.08 14.64 14.21 13.80 13.40 13 12.63 12.26 11.90 11.56 11.22 10.89 10.58 10.27 9.97 9.68 9.40 9.12 420.84

In the year 30, that is, upon maturity, the BTp 2052 will pay us both the coupon relating to the last period and the capital. Adding up all the discounted payments and including the coupon between now and September 1, 2022, we get the value of 847 euros. Our € 1,000 investment would be worth less than € 850 in the case of a 3% return. Therefore, the price would drop to the 85 cents area.

The loss inflicted on us would be in the order of 15%. Clearly, we are imagining returns to that level today, which it is not. In all likelihood, it will do so over a period of months or years. In the meantime, some maturities will have already been paid and the bond depreciation will be less. However, the exercise helps us understand why it is not preferable to invest your savings in long-dated bonds when market rates are low.

