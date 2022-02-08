BTp 2072, the price has collapsed and now the yield is attractive

The ECB has hinted that it will close the liquidity taps faster than the markets have hitherto expected. It did not do so with the official post-board statement, but through Governor Christine Lagarde at a press conference. Now, investors estimate overnight deposit rates at zero by the end of the year. They are currently at -0.50%. And the Italian government bonds were particularly hit by the bank’s turn. Just look at the performance of the BTp 2072 and 2.15% coupon (ISIN: IT0005441883), the longest-lived bond issued by the Treasury so far and which is less than one year old.

In just a week, its price loses 5% and drops to 88 cents. It had never been this low since its debut. Just think that a week before Christmas, she was still flirting with her peer. And last August, that is, just six months ago, it exceeded 105. Since then, it has lost 16.4%. But there is the downside: this morning, the BTp 2072 offers a return of more than 2.70%, equal to 2.38% net. In August, it was down to 1.70% net. Therefore, in a semester the accumulated gain at maturity for the bondholder is close to 35%.

BTp 2072, yield and inflation compared

It must be said that in the meantime theinflation Italy rose, following the same trend as the rest of the Eurozone, indeed worldwide. In January, it was 4.8% yoy, the highest figure since April 1996. However, if you invest in a long-term asset, don’t be too impressed by the contingency. In the coming months, inflation is expected to peak and is unlikely to remain above the ECB’s 2% target in the medium to long term. Indeed, the ECB itself estimates that in the area it will be below the target. This means that a yield of almost 2.4% is very attractive, even considering the 0.2% stamp duty on the securities account.

At present, then, those who buy the BTp 2072 would take home a coupon of 2.15%, which, compared to the price of the investment, would result in a net income flow of 2.14% per year, the same offered by the Treasury in the issue phase. It is not certain that we have to wait for the deadline to resell the bond at a profit. In the next few years, market conditions will change and so will Frankfurt’s monetary policy. A rise in prices is very likely over a medium to long period of time. This will allow the bondholder to realize a capital gain selling the stock at prices higher than the 88 cents possibly invested today.

