Btp Futura 2021: from the first to the fourth year, minimum rate 0.75% – GUIDE AND ISIN CODE

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that the series of guaranteed minimum coupon rates of the fourth issue of the BTP Futura, which will take place from Monday 8 to Friday 12 November, unless early closing, is as follows:

* 0.75% from 1st to 4th year;

* 1.25% from the 5th to the 8th year;

* 1.70% from the 9th to the 12th year.

The definitive coupon rates will be announced at the close of the placement and cannot in any case be lower than the minimum guaranteed coupon rates referred to above. In particular, the coupon rate set for the first 4 years of the bond’s life will remain unchanged, while on the basis of market conditions only the coupon rates relating to the next two four years can be revised upwards.

The ISIN code of the security during the placement period is IT0005466344.

The proceeds from the BTP Futura will be entirely used to finance the various measures adopted during the year for the country’s economic growth.

It should be remembered that the BTP Futura has six-monthly nominal coupons calculated on the basis of pre-established rates that increase over time (the so-called mechanism step-up). The bond will also have a maturity of 12 years and a double loyalty bonus will be provided: at the end of the first eight years of the bond’s life, the investor who has held the Futura BTP since its issue will be entitled to an intermediate premium equal to 40% of the average nominal GDP growth rate recorded by ISTAT in the first eight years of the bond’s life, with a minimum of 0.4% of the invested capital, up to a maximum of 1.2%, At final maturity (after the following four years), investors who have continued to hold the security without interruption from issue until maturity will be paid a final premium which will include two components: the first equal to the remaining 60% of the average growth rate of the GDP recorded in the first eight years of the title, with a minimum of 0.6% up to a maximum of 1.8%; the second equal to 100% of the average GDP growth rate recorded by ISTAT from the ninth to the twelfth year, with a minimum of 1% and a maximum of 3% of the invested capital.

The share will be placed at par (price 100) on the market through the electronic MOT platform of Borsa Italiana through two bank dealers: Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Unicredit SpA fulfillment of orders, unless the Ministry has the right to close the issue early. Any early closure cannot in any case take place before Wednesday 10 November, thus guaranteeing the investor at least three full placement days. If the early closure takes place at 5.30 pm on the third or fourth day of placement, the definitive coupon rates will be set on the morning of the day following the closing day of the placement. The settlement date of all executed purchase orders is unique and coincides with the enjoyment date.

No commissions will be applied to the subscriber for purchases on placement days, while the usual subsidized taxation on government bonds equal to 12.5% ​​and the exemption from inheritance taxes as for the other bonds will continue to be applied to the bond yield. of the Multi-year Treasury.

To subscribe the BTP Futura, in addition to going to the bank or post office, please note that it is also possible to purchase online through your own home-banking o through new booking methods offered by banking institutions also to take into account possible restrictive measures linked to the pandemic.

On the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (www.mef.gov.it/btpfutura4) there are all the documents that illustrate the details of the placement and distribution of the security, as well as the methods of calculating the loyalty bonus. In addition, the dedicated e-mail address btpfutura@mef.gov.it is active, available until the date of settlement of the title (November 16, 2021).

The information contained herein is not intended to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America. This document and the information contained therein does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States. The financial instruments referred to have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless registered under the Securities Act or on the basis of applicable exemptions under the Securities Act. Such securities are not and will not be the subject of any public offering in the United States of America. Accordingly, these financial instruments may only be offered, sold or delivered to persons outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

