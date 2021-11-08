BTP Futura 2033, how the first placement day went

Placement of the fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the government bond proposed by the MEF and intended exclusively for the retail market, has begun

The placement started there fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the government bond proposed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and intended exclusively for individual and similar savers (the so-called retail market).

The proceeds from this issue of the BTP Futura will be dedicated to finance the interventions adopted during the year for Italy’s economic recovery.

BTP FUTURA 2033 – LIVE FIRST DAY (8 NOVEMBER 2021)

5.45 pm – Low response from savers on the first day of the placement of the BTP Futura 2033. At the end of the session, the stock obtained requests for approximately 960 million euros; there were approximately 27,500 contracts. By way of comparison, the issue of the BTP Futura 2037 on the first day recorded a demand of 2.28 billion euros, based on over 50 thousand contracts.

16.30 – After 7 and a half hours of placement they arrived orders for approximately 920 million euros for the BTP Futura 2033. The contracts amount to over 26 thousand. By way of comparison, at the same time the issue of the BTP Futura of April 2021 had obtained requests for approximately 2.05 billion euros.

3.30 pm – After 6 and a half hours the application for the BTP Futura 2033 had almost reached 810 million euros, based on just over 23,000 contracts.

2.30 pm – The placement of the BTP Futura 2033 is proceeding slowly. After 5 and a half hours requests for the title did not exceed 710 million euros, based on just over 20 thousand contracts.

13.00 – In the first 4 hours of placement of the BTP Futura 2033, the contracts concluded were approximately 17,500, for a counter-value requested of over 600 million euros. By way of comparison, in the April 2021 placement of the BTP Futura 2037, around 32,500 had arrived in the dealer’s book at the same time, for a value of around € 1.5 billion.

11.00 am – After two hours of placing the BTP Futura 2033 they arrived orders for over 340 million euros based on approximately 9,700 contracts. Subscriptions continue at a much slower pace than the placement of the third tranche of the BTP Futura placed in April 2021 (almost 800 million euros at 11.00 on the basis of over 18 thousand contracts).

10.00 am – Slow start for the placement of the future BTP 2033. An hour after the opening of the operation, they arrived orders for 170 million euros from over 5,000 contracts. By way of comparison, in the April 2021 placement of the BTP Futura 2037, around 9,500 orders had arrived in the dealer’s book at the same time, for a value of almost 400 million euros.

9.00 am – The placement of the fourth tranche of the BTP Futura (expires November 2033).



