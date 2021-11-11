BTP Futura 2033, how the placement is going

Placement is underway for the fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the government bond proposed by the MEF and intended exclusively for the retail market

The placement is in progress fourth issue of the BTP Futura, the government bond proposed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and intended exclusively for individual and similar savers (the so-called retail market).

The proceeds from this issue of the BTP Futura will be dedicated to finance the interventions adopted during the year for Italy’s economic recovery.

BTP FUTURA 2033 – LIVE FOURTH DAY (11 NOVEMBER 2021)

17.10 – As we move towards the end of the fourth day of placement of the BTP Futura November 2033 orders were collected for just over 360 million euros, from a total number of contracts equal to approximately 12,100.

10.30 am – After about an hour and a half on the fourth day of placement of the BTP Futura November 2033 orders were collected for just under 100 million euros, from a total number of contracts equal to approximately 3,150.

9.00 am – She left there fourth day of placement of the BTP Futura (expires November 2033). In the previous three sessions, requests for the title amounted to approximately € 2.67 billion.

BTP FUTURA 2033 – LIVE THIRD DAY (10 NOVEMBER 2021)

5.45 pm – Continued a the placement of the Futura 2033 BTP was slow. On the third day of the offer they arrived requests for 704 million euros, based on around 20 thousand contracts. The overall demand for the security, also including the demand for the first two days of the offer, is equal to over 2.67 billion euros. By way of comparison, the placement of the BTP Futura 2037 had obtained requests for approximately € 4.68 billion in the first three days of the offer.

17.00 – Half an hour after the end of the third day of offering the BTP Futura 2033 they arrived requests for almost 700 million euros, based on just under 20 thousand contracts. The overall demand for the title is 2.66 billion euros.

16.00 – After 7 hours of the third offering day of the BTP Futura November 2033 have arrived requests for over 630 million euros, based on approximately 18,000 contracts. The overall demand for the title is almost 2.6 billion euros.

15.00 – After about 6 hours of the third day of offering the BTP Futura 2033, they arrived requests for over 540 million euros, based on almost 16 thousand contracts. The overall demand for the title is € 2.51 billion. At the same time, the placement of the BTP Futura 2037 in April had obtained requests for € 4.47 billion.

2.00 pm – Continue a the placement of the Futura 2033 BTP was slow. After 5 hours of the third offer day they arrived requests for around 500 million euros, based on over 14 thousand contracts. The overall demand for the title is almost 2.47 billion euros.

12.00 – In the first three hours of the third day of the offering of the BTP Futura 2033 they arrived requests for 360 million euros, based on approximately 10,000 contracts. The overall question of the title yes stands at € 2.33 billion. At the same time, the placement of the BTP Futura 2037 last April had obtained requests for 4.13 billion euros.

10.30 am – After about an hour and a half on the third day of placement of the BTP Futura November 2033 orders were collected for 180 million euros, from a total number of contracts equal to 5,700. The overall request for the security, including the collection of the first two days, is equal to approximately € 2.15 billion.

09.50 am – In the first hour of the third day of placement of the BTP Futura with maturity November 2033 were orders collected for 103 million euros, from a total number of contracts equal to 3,500.

9.00 am – She left there third day of placement of the BTP Futura (expires November 2033). In the previous two sessions, requests for the title had amounted to € 1.97 billion.

BTP FUTURA 2033 – LIVE SECOND DAY (NOVEMBER 9, 2021)

5.45 pm – Low response from savers even on the second day of the placement of the BTP Futura 2033. At the end of the session, the stock obtained requests for just over a billion euros; there were approximately 24,400 contracts. The total over the two days is therefore approximately € 1.97 billion. By way of comparison, the placement of the BTP Futura 2037 obtained requests for € 3.67 billion in the first two days of the offer.

17.00 – When the second day of placement of the BTP Futura 2033 is also about to close, the requests received amounted to just under one billion on the basis of 24 thousand contracts.

11.00 – In the first two hours of the second day of offering of the BTP Futura 2033 have arrived requests for over 370 million euros, based on almost 9 thousand contracts. The overall demand for the security, also including the demand for the first offer day, is equal to 1.33 billion euros. At the same time, the placement of the BTP Futura 2037 in April 2021 had obtained total requests for almost 2.8 billion euros.

9.40 am – After just over half an hour, around 3,900 orders were collected for the Futura 2033 BTP, with a subscribed countervalue of 180 million euros.

9.00 am – Kicked off there second day of placement of the BTP Futura (expires November 2033). In the previous session, requests for the title amounted to € 2.28 billion.

BTP FUTURA 2033 – LIVE FIRST DAY (8 NOVEMBER 2021)

5.45 pm – Low response from savers on the first day of the placement of the BTP Futura 2033. At the end of the session, the stock obtained requests for approximately 960 million euros; there were approximately 27,500 contracts. By way of comparison, the issue of the BTP Futura 2037 on the first day recorded a demand of 2.28 billion euros, based on over 50 thousand contracts.

16.30 – After 7 and a half hours of placement they arrived orders for approximately 920 million euros for the BTP Futura 2033. The contracts amount to over 26 thousand. By way of comparison, at the same time the issue of the BTP Futura of April 2021 had obtained requests for approximately 2.05 billion euros.

3.30 pm – After 6 and a half hours the application for the BTP Futura 2033 had almost reached 810 million euros, based on just over 23,000 contracts.

2.30 pm – The placement of the BTP Futura 2033 is proceeding slowly. After 5 and a half hours requests for the title did not exceed 710 million euros, based on just over 20 thousand contracts.

13.00 – In the first 4 hours of placement of the BTP Futura 2033, the contracts concluded were approximately 17,500, for a counter-value requested of over 600 million euros. By way of comparison, in the April 2021 placement of the BTP Futura 2037, around 32,500 had arrived in the dealer’s book at the same time, for a value of around € 1.5 billion.

11.00 – After two hours of placing the BTP Futura 2033 they arrived orders for over 340 million euros based on approximately 9,700 contracts. Subscriptions continue at a much slower pace than the placement of the third tranche of the BTP Futura placed in April 2021 (almost 800 million euros at 11.00 on the basis of over 18 thousand contracts).

10.00 am – Slow start for the placement of the future BTP 2033. An hour after the opening of the operation, they arrived orders for 170 million euros from over 5,000 contracts. By way of comparison, in the April 2021 placement of the BTP Futura 2037, around 9,500 orders had arrived in the dealer’s book at the same time, for a value of almost 400 million euros.

9.00 am – The placement of the fourth tranche of the BTP Futura (expires November 2033).



