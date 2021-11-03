BTp Futura, because the coupon already rises before the placement

At the end of the market week that has just begun, the Treasury will disclose the interest rates offered in connection with the issue of the quarter BTp Futura. It will have a maturity of 12 years and once again it will recognize a double loyalty bonus, or rather it will distribute it at two different times. Already today, however, we can tell you that the weighted average coupon of the stock has risen compared to a few days ago.

The BTp Futura 2033 will have to compare with the ordinary government bond with a fixed coupon in terms of yield. It follows that we must monitor the latter to understand what the performance of the former will be. And this will coincide with the average coupon, as we know that the retail bond is issued at par.

Coupon BTp Futura rising

Well, it spread in the last few days he has been playing a bad joke on the Treasury. It exploded to close to 130 basis points during Thursday’s session, as the ECB held monetary stimulus unchanged and October inflation in Germany and Spain was rising to a 30-year high. The market is pricing in the end of the PEPP and negative rates within a shorter time frame than previous forecasts. And this is not good for Italian government bonds.

As a result of this negative trend, BTp 2033 offered a gross return of 1.18% on Friday, significantly higher than the 1.03% of a couple of days earlier. A + 0.15% in just two sessions. Since we believe that the BTp Futura will offer a weighted average premium coupon of around ten basis points, our forecast now moves into the 1.30% area. Previously, we had set it at 1.15%. And of course, further changes may take place between now and the placement, depending on what happens on the markets these days.

In any case, the raising of the spread signals to the Treasury that it cannot be pulled with the coupons, otherwise it risks the flop. Good news for eligible subscribers, much less for the rest of the taxpayers. Also taking into account the loyalty bonus, the total annual return on the investment would vary between 1.45% and 1.80%. We are still below the current inflation levels.

