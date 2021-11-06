Btp Futura, how the fourth issue that focuses on the growth of Italy- Corriere.it works

The BTP Futura is back. From Monday 8 November (until 12 November, unless it is closed early), the Treasury will put on the market a new issue of family-size bonds with a growing fixed coupon and anchored to GDP growth. A move that deserves attention, given that inflation growth is one of the hot topics of the moment on the markets. And perhaps the time has come to diversify the component of instruments present in the securities portfolio. Enter a larger amount of all-round stocks, single stocks or ETFs and specialist investment funds. Or allocate it to bonds, commensurate government issues with corporate debt instruments. Or mixed, shifting the percentages in favor of one of the two types of products.

The diversification of the Treasury Within the bond sector, where the presence of Italian government bonds often prevails, a significant diversification can in turn be created. Thanks to the Treasury Department’s ability to offer investors a wide range of instruments. From traditional and short-lived Bots to 50-year BTPs. Without forgetting, of course, the CCTs, whose variable coupon could help portfolios if the level of market yields gradually moves towards increasing values. Since mid-July last year, a fixed but growing coupon issue has been placed for over 17 billion euros in three different terms and levels of coupon flows. The prices were affected by favorable and unfavorable moments of the financial market, as shown in the table which compares them.



The fourth time And now there will be Back to the Future, paraphrasing the title of a famous film. The Italian public broadcaster will propose the fourth BTP Futura, the only government bond intended exclusively for private savers (the so-called retail market) and whose proceeds finance the interventions adopted during the year for the economic recovery of the country. Duration twelve years, having three different coupons at the service, the value of which will increase over the years. The moment may be the right one, because it cannot be ruled out that market yields may rise in the future.

The flow of coupons In detail, the Ministry of Economy set the minimum guaranteed coupons for the new 12-year BTP Futura at 0.75%, 1.25% and 1.70%. The series of guaranteed minimum coupon rates of the fourth issue of the BTP Futura will therefore be: 0.75% from the first to the fourth year; 1.25% from the fifth to the eighth year and 1.70% from the ninth to the twelfth year. The definitive coupon rates will be announced at the close of the placement and cannot in any case be lower than the guaranteed minimum coupon rates. In particular, the coupon rate set for the first 4 years of the bond’s life will remain unchanged, while on the basis of market conditions only the coupon rates relating to the next two four years can be revised upwards.

The loyalty awards The difficulty of predicting the future of market returns is partly alleviated by the fidelity bonus, reserved for those who keep the BTP in their portfolio for eight or twelve years, after having subscribed to it during the issue phase in the week from 8 to 12 November. next. Those who keep the BTP Futura in issue until maturity will be able to collect, in two different moments, up to 6% of the premium, calculated on the invested capital, if the growth of the Gross Domestic Product of our country is at medium-high values. Of course, it will be difficult to maintain the level of economic growth forecast for this year, but, as they say, never say never. In detail, reminds the Treasury, for the title which will have a maturity of 12 years a double fidelity bonus will be provided: at the end of the first eight years of the bond’s life, the investor who has held the BTP Futura since its issue will be entitled to an intermediate premium equal to 40% of the average growth rate of the registered nominal GDP by Istat in the first eight years of the bond’s life, with a minimum of 0.4% of the invested capital, up to a maximum of 1.2%. At the final maturity (after the next four years), investors who have continued to hold the security without interruption from issue to maturity, will be paid a final premium that will include two components: the first equal to the remaining 60% of the average GDP growth rate recorded in the first eight years of the security, with a minimum of 0.6% up to a maximum of 1.8%; the second equal to 100% of the average GDP growth rate recorded by Istat from the ninth to the twelfth year, with a minimum of 1% and a maximum of 3% of the invested capital.

What changes with the early closure The share will be placed at par (price 100) on the market through the electronic platform Mot of Borsa Italiana through two bank dealers: Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit. The placement does not provide for any allocations, nor will any maximum ceiling be applied ensuring complete satisfaction of the orders, except for the Ministry’s option to close the issue early. Any early closure cannot in any case take place before Wednesday 10 November, thus guaranteeing the investor at least three full placement days. If the early closure occurs at 5.30 pm on the third or fourth day of placement, the definitive coupon rates will be set on the morning of the day following the placement closing date.. The settlement date of all purchase orders executed is unique and coincides with the enjoyment date. No commissions will be applied to the subscriber for purchases on placement days, while the usual subsidized taxation on government bonds equal to 12.5% ​​and the exemption from inheritance taxes as for the other bonds will continue to be applied to the bond yield. of the Multi-year Treasury.

The previous The BTP Futura placed about six months ago, at the moment, the title of this generation with the longest duration, sixteen years. The initial coupon, 0.75%, and the final coupon, 2 percent, are 1.25 points apart. Few, many? Assuming that it will happen in sixteen years in the field of economics and related finance is almost impossible. But the sole choice to increase the value of the coupon, on four different dates and with four different interest flows, testifies to the consideration that the Italian government issuer has towards the future and the economy, assumed to be growing, but without exaggeration, and the level of interest rates, which are also recovering, but here too moderate.

The perspective Six months in which the health perspective, first of all, and the economic and financial perspective, to follow, changed a lot. For the better, because a return of optimism about the future of the economy itself has had important repercussions on the prices of raw materials. And, cascading, on the inflationary prospects: the hypotheses of strong increases in the cost of living follow one another, perhaps even forcibly. And the effects on Eurozone government bond yields are palpable: the German ten-year Bund yield has risen from minus 0.66% at the beginning of the year to the current minus 0.15%. The ten-year BTP, for its part, has gone from 0.51% at the beginning of last January to the level of 0.90% in recent days.

