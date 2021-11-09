Btp Futura starts slowly but Stock Exchanges, Bitcoin, gold and oil up

Dollar loses ground but all other financial assets rise – Powell hovering at the Fed – Tesla loses 5% – Chinese brick continues to scare

The dollar loses, while almost everything else goes up: stocks, gold, oil and, above all, Bitcoin, which shot up to almost 69,000 dollars. Yesterday, the total value of the planet’s cryptocurrencies exceeded the incredible $ 3 trillion ceiling. This is the situation of the markets after the decision of the main central banks not to proceed, for now, with increases that could hamper a still fragile recovery. And in the meantime, not surprisingly, the chatter about possible Fed appointments resumes. Bloomberg is certain that President Biden, under pressure from the Democratic left, will not confirm Jerome Powell but will choose Lael Brainard. For monetary policy, not much will change but, thanks to other appointments, there will be significant news for banks and markets. All within the framework of a management that can only be expansive. In short, the dangers increase, but the wheel goes. Reuters reports this statement worthy of Lapalisse: “The stock market goes up because people buy – explains a trader in New York – people buy because the stock market goes up”.

MAXI BUY BACK BY SOFTBANK, CHINESE BRICK IS SCARED

Tokyo’s Nikkei fell slightly (-0.7%), despite the high-tech giant SoftBank rising 10% after the announcement of a 1 trillion yen ($ 8.83 billion) buyback.

The CSI 300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists lost 0.3%. Suspicions and concerns about China’s real estate sector return. A Fed report warns that the US financial market would not be immune to contagion if Evergrande and the other big names in Chinese brick go upside down.

NEW US RECORDS, ALPHABET WORTH 2 THOUSAND BILLION

The march of the US price lists continues in small steps. The Dow Jones (+ 0.29%) advanced for the eighth session in a row. Up also the S&P (+ 0.07%) and the Nasdaq (+ 0.09%). Futures signal a departure from the decline.

TESLA LOSES 5%, THE IPOS ARE RUNNING

Strong of the influx of new capital on the market, the IPO party continues (268 billion dollars so far in 2021). Yesterday it was the turn of Nextdoor Holding (+ 17.1%) which landed on the stock exchange through a Spac. Today there will be the offer from Rivian.

Tesla loses 4.9% after Elon Musk announced that, in accordance with the votes of his followers, he will sell titles for twenty billion dollars.

Alphabet with the rise of 1% yesterday reached a capitalization of two trillion dollars.

THE TREASURY IS STRENGTHENED, DOLLAR AT A MINIMUM OF 16 MONTHS

The 10-year Treasury Note strengthens at 1.47%. The 30-year Tips (Treasury Inflation Protected Security) yield falls to historic lows.

The dollar weakens against the main currencies, the euro-dollar exchange rate rebounds from the lows of the last sixteen months touched last week and reaches 1.160. Gold is trading on the highs of the last two months at $ 1,825. Brent crude oil hit a high of $ 83.80.

ITALY STABLE FOR MOODY’S. AS LONG AS THE DRAGONS EFFECT LASTS

“Tightening monetary policy now to cope with the current rise in inflation would be ineffective and counterproductive.” ECB chief economist Philip Lane thus buries pressure from hawks to tighten rates. The rating agencies take note of this but do not let their guard down on the periphery of the Eurozone. Moody’s, on Friday evening, confirmed the Baa3 rating of Italian debt, keeping the outlook stable. But before promoting the rating, the agency wants to see the results of the Pnrr plan. That is to understand if in 2022 the political choices will still be at the head of the Draghi government.

SLOW START FOR FUTURE BTPs

In the meantime, the Treasury has launched the fourth edition of the BTP Futura, the 12-year issue that bets on the recovery of the Bel Paese’s GDP. Orders reached 920 million euros in the first day with 26 thousand contracts signed by retail. On the first day of the offering, the third issue of the BTP Futura launched last April raised € 2.28 billion. The amount of the guaranteed minimum coupons provides for 0.75% up to the fourth year, 1.25% up to the eighth and 1.70% up to the twelfth.

Calm returns on the yield front: the ten-year BTP closes at 0.887%. In the last five sessions it has regained 2.80%. The BTP / Bund spread is slightly down to 114 points

THE HEART OF THE NEW EURONEXT IN BERGAMO

The new Euronext takes off and, by 2024, will develop synergies for 100 million euros (pre-tax run rate) linked to the acquisition of Borsa Italiana, up by approximately 67% compared to the 60 million euros announced at the acquisition (due to October 2020, with the € 4.444 billion transaction completed in April 2021). This is what emerged from the strategic plan to 2024 presented by Euronext at Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan, according to which the upward revision of synergies is mainly linked to the expansion of CC&G clearing activities and the migration of the Core Data Center (transferred near Bergamo from UK). Over 55% of the synergies will be linked to growth projects.

FLAT BAGS, RICHEMONT IN THE SIGHT OF THIRD POINT

Colorless closure for the bags of the Old Continent. Milan loses 0.3% and drops to 27,711 points, always remaining at the highest levels since 2008. Frankfurt is flat, while Germany is facing a wave of Covid infections like never before; Colorless London. Minus sign for Madrid (-0.61%) and Amsterdam (-0.26%); Paris is saved (+ 0.1%).

In great evidence in Zurich Richemont (+ 2.07%). The activist fund Third Point (also in action on Shell) has bought a position on the leader of hard luxury.

DOWN HENKEL, BOUYGUES SOCKS

Losing hits to London Bae System (-0.42%) which said it was “well positioned to benefit from growing defense spending, particularly in Asia Pacific, through its business in Australia”.

Sinks in Frankfurt Henkel (-5%): the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2021 due to the flare-up in commodity and transport prices and the impact of currency fluctuations.

In Paris, Bouygues sinks (-5.82%), which has approved the purchase of Nexans (competitor of Prysmian) from Engie. In this way the company ranks second among the multiservice realities behind Vinci.

Eramet (+ 4.62%) started lithium production in Argentina.

THE USA PLAN PUTS THE WINGS TO BUZZI AND WEBUILD

The infrastructure plan launched by the US Congress has given Italian groups in the sector wings. Buzzi Unicem takes off (+ 3.36%), which on Friday presented better than estimated figures.

WeBuild (+ 5.07%) can also boast a strong exposure on the American market. The decision of the Court of Cassation, which placed the final step in the composition procedure in which the company took over Astaldi, contributed to the appointment of the group led by Pietro Salini.

Salcef, an international player in the railway industry, also flies (+ 4.83%).

JP MORGAN PROMOTES TENARIS

In great evidence Tenaris (+ 2.68%), rewarded with a buy from Kepler Chevreux. JPMorgan also upgraded the rating from Neutral to Overweight with a target of $ 33 from $ 23.

Eni + 0.1%. Algeria is a strategic partner for Italy and Rome intends to consolidate this relationship. This was stated by President Sergio Mattarella on a visit to Algeria. Eni has a number of assets in the country as well as long-term strategic gas contracts.

SUPERSTAR MANAGED, GENERALI BANK ON SHIELDS

The securities of the managed companies are highlighted: Banca Generali (+ 1.6%) and FinecoBank reached their new all-time highs at the start of the session. Intesa Sanpaolo, Fideuram Private Banking closed the first nine months of 2021 with assets under administration growing and at the highest levels in history: + 9% to 330.9 billion euros.

Among the banks, taking profits on Banco Bpm (-2.21%) after the progress made on Friday after the presentation of the new plan to 2024. Bper also loses a few hits (-0.44%) despite the quarterly report higher than expected.

The chips are running: Stm rises (+ 1.38%), Eems accelerates (+ 5.48%), which on Friday approved the new industrial plan for 2028. Positive Leonardo (+ 0.55%) after India has the ban on making commercial agreements with the Italian company lifted, according to the Indian press.

TARGET SHOOTING ON TIM, BLASTED BY HSBC

On the other hand, the gains on Telecom Italia (-2.23%) are triggered after the speculative bets on the sale of control of the network that had inflamed the stock last weekend. On the contrary, uncertainty prevails over the strategies and governance of the former incumbent: HSBC cut back from the previous hold judgment with a target of 0.28 from 0.40 euro.

GEOX RUNS, CUCINELLI SHINES

Geox + 11%, between record trades, at a high of almost two years pending the board of directors of Thursday’s results. Brunello Cucinelli also shines in the luxury sector (+ 3.40%).

Mondadori + 3.37% after the green light of the Antitrust for the acquisition of De Agostini Scuola.

SOMEC WILL REFURBISH THE ROLEX LOOK ON FIFTH STREET

Somec (+ 1.9%) has acquired a 45 million dollar contract to develop the exterior facade of the Rolex headquarters on Fifth Avenue in New York.