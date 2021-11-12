BTp Futura, Treasury ready to increase coupons?

The second day of placement for the fourth closed yesterday BTp Futura with a maturity of 12 years (ISIN: IT0005466344). Orders rose to € 1.96 billion, significantly lower than the 3.67 billion resulting from the second issue at the end of the second day. Compared to Monday, however, there has been a certain recovery in terms of requests from Italian savers. However, the distances with the 16-year maturity issued last spring remain abysmal.

The new BTp Futura 2033 will have three increasing coupons: 0.75% for the first four years, 1.25% between the fifth and eighth years and 1.70% for the last four years. To them is added the double loyalty bonus paid partly after 8 years and partly on maturity. The maximum total gross yield to which the bondholder can aspire will therefore be 1.73%.

BTp Futura coupons, possible adjustments

Returning to the coupons, the Treasury reserves the right to increase the second and third after the placement. This certainly means that the 0.75% rate will remain unchanged, while the subsequent ones could undergo some upward adjustments. What would be the criterion followed to decide whether or not to increase the coupons? It is not written anywhere, but the logic dictates that there are two conditions, not necessarily concomitant, upon the occurrence of which this would happen.

The first would concern the rise in yields during the placement. The Treasury fixes the yield of the Futura BTp on the Friday prior to the start of the issue, but changes in market conditions may occur in the course of it. If the bond of the same duration, for example, saw the yield offered drastically rise, in all likelihood the Treasury would adjust the coupons to guarantee subscribers adequate rates.

But this is not happening so far. The yield offered by the 12-year fixed coupon bond even dropped from 0.96% to 0.94%.

And then all that remains is to rely on the second condition: the low demand. When the issues are made by auction, the allotment price of the bonds rises / falls when demand is high / low. In this case, the par price is an immutable fact, so only the coupon can possibly vary, affected by the size of the orders. In the event of a boom in demand, there would be no reason for the Treasury to raise yield; vice versa with a few orders. It would be a positive sign for future BTp Futura subscriptions. The fact remains that the weighted minimum coupon, net of the fidelity premium, is already around a quarter of a point higher than the yield in force on the secondary.

