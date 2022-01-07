BTp green 2045, do I buy others at these prices or am I waiting for a discount?

Hello, I am a passionate reader of articles on Investireoggi. I wanted to ask you for a tip on BTp green 2045. I bought 45,000 euros a price of 96 (the BTp made a max. Of 103); now share about 93. In your opinion, is it convenient to buy another share of 45,000 euros now at this price or is it better to wait a little longer in the price? I state that I buy not to keep it until maturity but to earn on the price change. Thank you!

Answer

Last year, the Treasury issued its first green BTp with a maturity of 1 April 2045 and a 1.5% coupon (ISIN: IT0005438004). As the reader rightly states, this title has priced a high of around 103 since then. We add that it touched a low of just over 92. Yesterday, it was around 93 cents in the area. Since the reader bought it at 96, out of the 45,000 euros invested it would report a loss of about 1,350 euros today due to the devaluation of the capital. But that only if he resells the title. Waiting for the deadline, in fact, would accrue a capital gain of 1,800 euros.

BTp green 2045, yields still low

However, he tells us that he would like to buy a new tranche for an additional 45,000 euros and in order to resell at higher prices. Since it is a long-lived bond, the BTp green 2045 would be not recommended to buy it at such low yields. Yesterday, it wasn’t even offering 1.95% gross, about half of November’s inflation. Historically, such a maturity in ordinary monetary conditions yields around 3%. Therefore, there would be room for further falls in prices and increases in yields. While assuming that, in that green bond, the market is willing to buy the stock at prices slightly higher than those of an ordinary bond, we are not there yet.

Resale at higher prices is unlikely to take place profitably between now and the short and medium term.

But considering that there are more than 24 years to maturity, there would probably be plenty of time to witness a rise in prices towards par and beyond. Everything will depend on monetary conditions and the sovereign risk perceived for Italy. As we have pointed out in other previous articles, when rates are low, you have to buy short-term bonds and when they are high you have to buy long-term bonds. Let’s say that it would be advisable to wait for prices to drop quite a bit before returning to buy new green 2045 BTps.

[email protected]