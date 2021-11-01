BTp indexed to inflation, what the sharp drops in recent days reveal to us

The drop in prices in the last few sessions has also overwhelmed the BTp indexed to inflation. There are two titles that we have taken into consideration and that we propose to you, having deliberately chosen the expiry of 5 years. We are talking about the BTp Italy May 2026 (ISIN: IT0005332835) and the BTp € i May 2026 (ISIN: IT0005415416).

The watershed was last Thursday, when the penultimate ECB board of the year was held and inflation data for Germany and Spain were released in October. The following day, Eurostat published inflation for the entire Eurozone at 4.1%. The market discounted this news by selling bonds. And so the Italy BTp went up from a gross yield of -1.06% to -0.80%. Meanwhile, also the BTp of the same duration and with a fixed coupon saw its yield rise from 0.15% to 0.41%.

Btp indexed compared to ordinary bonds

On balance, the spread between the BTp indexed to Italian inflation and the ordinary ones remained unchanged at 1.21%. Since it would capture inflation expectations, we can affirm that the depreciation of Italy’s BTp was not due to any change in market forecasts regarding future price growth in our country. Indeed, it slavishly followed the decline accused by the ordinary bond. And this, in turn, was due to the increase in financial tensions on our sovereign debt due to an ECB rate hike expected now closer. Just look at the BTp-Bund spread to understand.

And what about BTp indexed to Eurozone inflation? We are talking about BTp € i 2026. In this case, the yield has risen from -1.45% to -1.30%. The spread with the ordinary bond rose from 1.60% to 1.71%. In theory, this means that inflation expectations for the Eurozone would be heating up.

And they would be on average half a percentage point per year higher for the next 5 years than in Italy. Therefore, the BTp € i would have depreciated in large part precisely to discount higher inflation, as well as to keep up with the rise in Italian yields.

