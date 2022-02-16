BTP yield touches 2%, first time since May 2020 – Economy

The yield of the ten-year BTP returns to touch the psychological threshold of 2%, to then retrace to 1.97%. It is the first time since May 2020 that this has happened. The spread with the German bund widens by one basis point, to 166 points.

The rise reflects investors’ fears for a gradual reduction in bond purchases by the ECB in the coming months. A fear fueled yesterday by the words of the Governing Council member and president of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who, in a speech at the London School of Economics, said that Frankfurt could end the asset purchases of the conventional program ‘App’ already in the third quarter of 2022.

“I still think it’s useful to have a bit of a transition between ending Pepp’s net buying in March and ending the App plan’s net buying,” Villeroy said, adding that at one point. you could start discussing ending “third quarter purchases”.

The European stock exchanges remain on alert, despite the signs of a thaw on the Ukrainian front, where Russia has withdrawn part of its troops. The lists mark modest increases, with Paris and Frankfurt which advance by 0.3% while London flattens out with Milan. Piazza Affari is weighed down by the decline in bank stocks which are discounting the rise in BTP yields, which rose up to 2% in the morning, a level they had not touched since May 2020. Mps drops 2.6%, Unicredit 1.4%, Banco Bpm 1.3% while Intesa 1%. Fears of a war on the doorstep of Europe are mixed with those of a price race that seems unstoppable and could force the ECB to anticipate a monetary tightening that sees it lagging behind the other central banks. Today inflation in Great Britain marked a jump of 5.5% in January, the highest in thirty years while there is expectation for the minutes from the Fed that will be published tonight and which could give new indications on the increase in rates and the reduction in the purchase of assets by the Fed. Oil is recovering (+ 1.2%) after yesterday’s slide with the WTI returning above $ 93.1 and Brent above 94.3 , pushing up energy stocks, the best sector in Europe (+ 1.2% the Stoxx index for the sector) ahead of those for information technology (+ 0.7%). Natural gas prices in Amsterdam fell to 68 euros (-3.6%).

The price of oil goes up. WTI for March delivery is quoted at $ 92.37, up 0.33% while Brent is up $ 93.63, with a gain of 0.38%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends trading with a sharp rise with investors returning to the market after the easing of tensions on the border with Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei index marks an increase of 2.22%, to 27,460.40, adding almost 600 points. On the currency market, the yen changed little against the dollar, trading at 115.60, and against the euro at 131.30.