Btpei, how anti-inflation BTPs work and what changes for savers – Corriere.it

In the scenario of a European inflation rate which in January reached a record level of 5.1% – the highest ever since the euro has existed – and which in Italy stopped at a slightly lower step of an increase of 4 , 8%, the remarkable success of the new BTP € i issue, placed by the Treasury on Tuesday 2 February, is not surprising. BTP € i are long-term securities (10-30 years, although there are also issues of shorter duration) whose yield and capital at the time of repayment linked to the European inflation rate. The Ministry of Economy and Finance has therefore communicated the details of the issue of the new 10-year BTP, maturing on 15 May 2033, which offers a real coupon (net of euro area inflation, precisely) of 0, 10%. Also thanks to the happy choice of calendar, immediately after the disclosure of the European and Italian inflation data, the success was remarkable so much so that the operation – intended for institutional investors – was attended by over 110 investors for an overall demand that compared to 5 billions placed reached 19 billion euros, almost 4 times as much. The result is that the hammer price has exceeded level 100 (the repayment parity) and consequently the annual gross yield is in negative territory at -0.138%.

The strength of foreign demand 33% of the issue – addressed as remembered to professional investors – was assigned to fund managers, while the banks were awarded 34.5% of the total amount. A significant share, equal to 29%, was placed with investors with a long-term investment horizon (approximately 21.5% to pension funds and insurance companies, while approximately 7.5% to central banks and government institutions) . 3.5% of the issue was allocated to hedge funds. A very diversified audience of investors took part in the placement of the share, with a significant presence of domestic investors, equal to approximately 52.8%, while foreign investors won the remaining 47.2%. Among foreign investors, the most significant share was subscribed by those resident in the United Kingdom (approximately 18.2%). The remainder of the placement was distributed largely in Europe (24.1%), and in particular in the Scandinavian countries (10.8%), in France (4.5%), in Spain (4%), in Germany / Austria / Switzerland (2.3%), and the remaining 2.5% in other European countries. Outside Europe (4.9%), North American investors (USA and Canada) won around 4.8% of the issue, while a residual stake of 0.1% was placed mainly in Asia. The placement was carried out through the establishment of a syndicate, in which BofA Securities Europe SA, Citibank Europe Plc, HSBC Continental Europe, Socit Gnrale Inv. Banking and UniCredit SpA participated as lead manager, while all the other Specialists in securities of State were invited to participate as co-lead manager of the operation.



For individuals, the BTP Italy is better If for the Treasury it was a very successful placement, carried out at rather low costs for the Italian issuer (or us), it should be noted that this instrument is not particularly attractive for the private saver. In fact, the Treasury proposes dedicated instruments to families, which incentivize the maintenance of the security until maturity. These are the Italian BTPs, whose yield is linked to the Italian inflation rate (in the case of this issue, the indexation parameter is the European inflation) and the Futura BTPs with returns linked to GDP growth. To stay with BTP Italy, it should be noted that these are instruments with a shorter duration (4-8 years) and that they have a fixed return component that varies between half a point and a percentage point, compared to the 0.10% coupon offered. by Btpei. Moreover, a very attractive return for large institutional investors, who, as we have seen, have bought it up.

