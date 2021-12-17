BTPs and Spreads: half a disaster after the ECB. What will happen now?

The curtain falls on a decidedly eventful session for the Italian bond market, especially in the second part of the day.

BTP: bad sell-off. Decennial flies, Spread in rally

After having cautiously awaited the ECB meeting, investors broke the delay in the wake of indications also arrived from Lagarde during the press conference.

At the end of the day, the BTP-Bund spread rose sharply, stopping at 131.2 basis points, with a 3.14% rally.

Strong movements on the BTPs that were sold out in the afternoon, as evidenced by the hike in rates that saw the ten-year record an increase of 7.32% to 0.982%.

As mentioned earlier, Spreads and BTPs reacted decisively not so much to the announcement of the ECB on rates, which were still stuck at 0%, as to the definition of the future monetary policy strategy.

BTP and Spread: this is what the ECB has decided

Strategists pointed out that the ECB’s policy measures announced today are, on balance, a little more aggressive than they expected.

The end of net PEPP purchases in March was largely expected, so no news on this front.

The future plan for APP is less generous than experts had estimated, but this is partly offset by the fact that asset purchase guidelines are provided until the end of next year, effectively pushing rate hike expectations. in 2023, not before.

The decision to extend PEPP reinvestments until at least 2024 is accommodative, especially as these reinvestments will be the primary tool through which the ECB will maintain some flexibility in its asset purchases after March.

However, it is possible that the ECB sees such flexibility primarily as a back-up against major upheaval and, therefore, markets may be more willing to test the central bank’s pain threshold.

Meanwhile, the surprise move by the Bank of England, which decided to increase the cost of money from 0.1% to 0.25%, was also weighing on today’s performance of Spreads and BTPs.

BTPs and Spreads: cautious tapering for the ECB

A still distant prospect for Europe, with the ECB showing in any case a slightly more hawkish attitude than expected, making the markets and in particular the Italian one nervous, with BTPs that are more sensitive than other European securities the gradual closure of the liquidity taps by the Eurotower.

ING analysts explain that the ECB has just outlined its plans to reduce its monthly asset purchases as well, so it’s a very cautious tapering.

BTP and Spread: an important test bed. Which and why

For DWS colleagues, the Eurotower has made a clear first step towards normalizing monetary policy and to understand if it will be enough, we will have to look at the actual inflation trend in the coming months.

Today’s market nervousness is due to the fact that, as explained by Michele Morra, Moneyfarm’s Portfolio Manager, the reduction in monthly purchases by the ECB could represent a test case for peripheral Europe and for BTP spreads.

In other words, it will be necessary to understand whether the measures taken in this period of excess liquidity will be sufficient to reassure investors on the solidity of the country risk and whether the supply-demand ratio of Italian securities will remain unchanged.