BTPs, rates crash and spreads with Fitch, but they will rise: how far?

BTPs closed in rally and Spread dropped sharply after Fitch’s move on Italy’s rating. Analysts, however, warn: new tensions are expected.

The new week got off to a very encouraging start for the Italian bond market which sent very encouraging signals.

Spreads in sharp decline and BPP in rally: the ten-year peak

The BTP-Bund Spread fell sharply, stopping at 126.2 basis points at the end of the session, with a 3.44% drop.

Very lively purchases on BTPs, as evidenced by the decline in rates, just think that the 10-year suffered a drop of 5.27% to 0.881%.

Spreads and BTPs reacted very well to the news from Fitch which last Friday, with markets closed, communicated its verdict on Italy.

BTP and Spread celebrate Fitch’s move on Italy

Italy’s sovereign rating was increased from “BBB-” to “BBB”, two notches above non-investment grade, with a stable outlook.

Unicredit strategists recall that the American agency had downgraded Italy in April 2020, in light of the uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic. In its decision on Friday, Fitch focused on robust growth this year and expects Italy’s GDP to reach pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Fitch, this performance “highlights the success of the political support provided since March 2020”.

Strong economic performance and NGEU funds make Fitch more confident that these factors will offset any scars of the pandemic, “supporting a slight increase in the country’s medium-term potential growth.

In addition, the strong economic rebound has improved the outlook for Italian fiscal indicators, supporting an improvement in Fitch’s view on the risks to the balance of public finances.

BTP: Commerzbank remains positive

As mentioned earlier, Fitch’s move was welcomed by the market and according to Commerzbank strategists, Italy’s rating update provides a favorable wind for BTPs and in addition to that the Eurogroup should fuel the positive tone. for spreads.

BTP and Spread: the view of BNP Markets 360

BNP Paribas Market 360 also maintains a favorable view on BTPs, but warns against some risks.

The idea is that the end of the ECB’s Pepp will lead the market to repricing the risk, without forgetting that during the election period of the President of the Republic at the beginning of next year, the Spread BTP-Bund could rise up to around 160 points. base.

However, a scenario of this type should not cause much alarm because according to BNP Paribas Markets 360, the widening of the spreads should lead to a renewed interest of investors in BTPs.

BTP and Spread: the attse of Generali Investments

For the analysts of Generali Investments, another reason that will determine a recovery of the Spread BTP-Bund will be the uncertainty on the ECB’s mountaineering policy.

On the one hand, there is no room for further tightening and, on the other, the progressive reduction in political support should translate into a widening of the spread.

At the same time, there should be an increase in yields, especially if the vaccines were to show their effectiveness even against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.