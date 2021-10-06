News

BTS and UNICEF, the “Love Myself” campaign raises 3.6 million dollars

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The most famous K-pop band in the world, BTS, are no strangers to the initiatives promoted by large international organizations. In addition to the recent participation as guests in a UN event, the artists have been collaborating for years with UNICEF for a campaign called “Love Myself”. Today, October 6, UNICEF itself has announced that since the launch of “Love Myself” in November 2017, 3.6 million dollars have been raised.

At the heart of the campaign, promoted mainly through the social media not only of the organization but of BTS themselves, there is the commitment to fight against bullying and to encourage love for oneself and for one’s neighbor among children and young people all over the world. The same tour Love Yourself of BTS, carried out between 2018 and 2019, was the spokesperson for these values ​​and also for the hashtags that have made the rounds of the web generating millions of global interactions.

BTS and UNICEF together for a single strong message

“When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is start talking about it”, said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore. “The innovative way BTS helped spread a positive message with their ARMY as a fan is simply unmatched, and incredibly priceless.”.

BTS added that they hope that the message of love for oneself will continue to serve to improve everyone’s life. “We hope to continue doing what we are doing, so that we can help people find happiness and love,” concluded the band.

In the meantime, besides this great news, we are enjoying all the BTS updates, including the latest single in collaboration with i ColdplayMy Universe – of which the new video is available for a few days.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
927
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
819
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
816
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
814
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
814
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
792
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
737
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top