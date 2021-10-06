BTS and UNICEF, the “Love Myself” campaign raises 3.6 million dollars

The most famous K-pop band in the world, BTS, are no strangers to the initiatives promoted by large international organizations. In addition to the recent participation as guests in a UN event, the artists have been collaborating for years with UNICEF for a campaign called “Love Myself”. Today, October 6, UNICEF itself has announced that since the launch of “Love Myself” in November 2017, 3.6 million dollars have been raised.

At the heart of the campaign, promoted mainly through the social media not only of the organization but of BTS themselves, there is the commitment to fight against bullying and to encourage love for oneself and for one’s neighbor among children and young people all over the world. The same tour Love Yourself of BTS, carried out between 2018 and 2019, was the spokesperson for these values ​​and also for the hashtags that have made the rounds of the web generating millions of global interactions.

THE @BTS_twt – the queen band of K-pop – have an important message for their fans and for all teenagers: LOVE 💙YOURSELF!#BTSLoveMyself Do you know the partnership between UNICEF and BTS? https://t.co/PwVt98i7fy pic.twitter.com/zs2qGj6ch0 – UNICEF Italy (@UNICEF_Italia) October 6, 2021

BTS and UNICEF together for a single strong message

“When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is start talking about it”, said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore. “The innovative way BTS helped spread a positive message with their ARMY as a fan is simply unmatched, and incredibly priceless.”.

BTS added that they hope that the message of love for oneself will continue to serve to improve everyone’s life. “We hope to continue doing what we are doing, so that we can help people find happiness and love,” concluded the band.

In the meantime, besides this great news, we are enjoying all the BTS updates, including the latest single in collaboration with i Coldplay – My Universe – of which the new video is available for a few days.