BTS, band that could play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding

the rock musician Machine Gun Kelly surprised his fans by making revealing statements in the Show from Ellen Degenereswho had him as a guest in the most recent broadcast of his famous television program.

colson barkerreal name of the singer, is eager to celebrate a gothic-style wedding with Megan fox, with whom he got engaged last January, after a year and a half of passionate romance. The couple usually paralyze their fans by their peculiar way of showing affection, either on red carpets or through social networks.

Upon arriving at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the famous 31-year-old confessed to the presenter which band he would like to have a musical performance on the day he arrives at the altar with Megan, 35. After receiving a standing ovation from the public present on the set, which applauded the arrival of Fox’s future husband, Machine explained the following.

Pointing out that if I had to choose one boy band for the day of his wedding, the indicated ones would be the boys of btsK-pop sensation that Machine Gun Kelly claimed he was able to meet in person at an awards show in 2021. “I met them at the Billboard Awards,” he said.

In this sense, he expanded that, since he was able to chat on that occasion with said pop stars, it is likely that they would agree to liven up his wedding with Megan, and said, “I think I have a better chance that [ellos] Come on,” he declared. However, he also indicated that he knows more songs from NSYNC.

Although there is still no tentative date for the marriage of Megan Fox and her fiancé, the singer estimated in another interview that they hope to take the time to refine all the necessary details and thus have the wedding of their dreams.

A few days ago on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’, in an interview he confessed to the presenter that it has been difficult for them to find a place to get married, well, faithful to their aesthetic darkboth want a gothic wedding, in which, for example, they can dye a river red and thus spice up the symbolism of their union.





In this sense, it should be remembered that the day they announced their engagement, the celebrities pointed out that they drank each other’s blood to seal their love pact on the way to the altar. And it is that this couple has distinguished itself for its romantic way of being, in the neo-Gothic style prevailing in the 19th century; In fact, both assure that their passion goes back to past lives, in which they had already met.

“Anyway, a year and a half after we went to hell together and laughed more than we ever could have imagined, he asked me to marry him. Just as in past lives before this one and in those that follow, I said yes … And then we drank each other’s blood, ”wrote Megan Fox, who received a peculiar engagement ring from her lover, the same as him he helped design and that it hurts to take it off to remember so they must stay together.

