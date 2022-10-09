BTS could face compulsory military service

seoul. The South Korean military apparently wants members of the K-pop superband BTS to serve out their mandatory military service as conscripts, but the population is sharply divided on whether they should receive exceptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Personnel Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it is “desirable” that BTS members carry out their duties to ensure justice in the country’s military service.

This week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry may soon establish its stance on the matter.

Whether the band should serve in the military is one of the hottest topics in South Korea as its oldest member, Jin, could be enlisted next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men must serve between 18 and 21 months of military service. But the law provides possible exceptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet dancers or other specialties who have won important prizes in certain competitions that increase national prestige.

The government can step in to provide special exceptions. But past exceptions for people who have excelled in non-designated specialties have sparked serious debate about the fairness of the system.

As military service forces young people to suspend their professional careers or studies, making exceptions to these duties is a very sensitive issue.

In a recent poll, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for artists like BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should do their military service.

Several amendments to the conscription law that could pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been tabled before the National Assembly, but have not been voted on by lawmakers who remain largely divided on the matter.

Defense Minister Lee previously said he had ordered authorities to consider a possible poll with the population to help determine whether to grant exceptions to BTS. But the Ministry of Defense later said it would not do such a consultation.

In August, Lee said that if BTS members enlist in the military, they could continue rehearsing and accompany other off-duty BTS members on their overseas tours.

Persons not required to complete full military service are released after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue to serve in their professional fields for 34 months.