BTS dethrones Justin Bieber and becomes the most followed male artist on YouTube

BTS is once again making history. ARMY is the name of the fans of this famous boy band and their number is growing every day. BTS breaks the record with 70 million subscribers. This boy band has reached the highest number of subscribers on its official YouTube channel. They have overtaken all male artists on YouTube with their growing subscribers.

On August 18, 2022, BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTANTV surpassed 70 million subscribers. BTS thus becomes the first male artist to reach this number of subscribers.

BTS: 7 boys, 70 million subscribers

The title of male artist with the most subscribers on YouTube belonged to Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer currently has 69.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Prior to BTS, BLACKPINK was the only artist to surpass Justin Bieber’s subscriber count with 76.5 million subscribers.

They reached this milestone in November 2021. However, in August, BTS surpassed Justin Bieber’s subscriber count and became the male YouTube artist with the most subscribers on his official channel.

BTS successes

BTS members Jimin, V, Jin, and Jungkook recently performed Benny Blanco’s song Bad Decision. This song made BTS the first Korean artist to have more than ten songs in the Top 10 of Billboard’s “Hot 100”. Moreover, in the first week of its release, this song had recorded 10.1 million streams. Digital media sales and digital downloads were close to 66,000.

BTS started with Dynamite in 2020 and had other following songs like Savage Love’s Remix, Butter, Permission To Dance, Life Goes On, and My Universe which was a collaboration with Coldplay. There was a double announcement with 5 other songs that had been placed at number one at the same time. Fake Love was placed at position 10, Boy With Luv at 8th, and On had retained 4th place on this list.

