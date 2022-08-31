BTS Jimin video reveals how he really is with women and surprises the ARMY

Park Jimin 26 years old, he is a K-Pop dancer and vocalist who has earned the title of It Boy, this because he has great relevance in social networks and in the world of fashion and dance. Although he had a girlfriend in the past, he is currently not in a romantic relationship.

His alleged ex-girlfriend revealed that he was quite a gentleman, because he is one of those who take off his sweater so you don’t get wet if there is a puddle. However, so far no couple has been confirmed, although photos circulate where it is shown holding hands with a young woman.

In addition, the idol’s celebrity crush is Rachel McAdams, a renowned Canadian actress. But, despite having world fame and a millionaire fortune, a video revealed the true personality of Jimin from BTS. On one occasion he also went to a party with two girls in Paris, played and drank with them, leaving his fans in shock when they discovered that facet.

Jimin from BTS has an awkward encounter with this girl

During his first years of career, bts had a variety show to make himself known to his fans and the Korean industry. In some dynamics and games, the members were victims of punishments, pranks and hidden cameras that put them in trouble.

Jimin he was one of them and showed his true personality with women. Although he is one of the most famous, handsome and sought after men on the Internet, he actually touched the ARMY by showing that he is not a heartthrob like others. The singer suffered a joke in which a beautiful young woman in a dress was locked with him in an elevator.

As soon as you look at her, Jimin gets serious and avoids direct contact; however, things get embarrassing when the place fills up and the girl gets so close to Jimin that he has to back away, being nervous and avoiding any contact to avoid making her uncomfortable.

Keep reading:

This is Suga’s house from BTS, he knows his luxurious bachelor apartment

3 Dramas About Korean Legends You Must Watch To Learn More About Korea