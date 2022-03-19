BTS: Listen to Jimin singing in Spanish, you will be surprised with his real voice | VIDEO

Jimin from BTS Not only does she know how to dance, she also has a great singing voice in Spanish. His visit to Mexico was unforgettable for him, he even dedicated a diary to his visit in 2014. And although the band usually sings mainly in English, Japanese and Korean, the idol demonstrated his good command of Spanish.

the specialty of Jimin It is dance, since she has studied contemporary dance, but her voice has captivated more than one, even some vocal coaches have compared her to Michael Jackson. She also has great technique and can hit very high notes.

ARMY considers her voice to be like that of an angel, but what surprised them the most was her ability to sing in another language very different from her own. Jimin gave proof of how his voice in spanish with this cover he made of the Latin singer Becky G.

This is how Jimin is heard singing in Spanish

In 2021, bts held its online event SOWOOZOO, where Jimin and RM formed a duo to perform the special performance of Chicken Noodle Soup, the collaboration of J-Hope and Becky G. Due to the pandemic, the Latin singer could not join the group, but Jimin He showed that he is the king of Spanish when he sings.

the dancer from bts covered all parts of Becky, so sang entirely in Spanish. This allowed the ARMY to appreciate his voice in our language, as it may sound different due to the phonemes of our language and Korean. Unlike his companions, the real voice of Jimin in Spanish It sounds completely the same, since in other videos fans have edited other similar singers.

In other songs where Jimin and BTS have singing live is in “Airplane Pt.2”, as they include an element of our culture and decided to leave the whole word. It is expected that one day the K-Pop band will be encouraged to launch a Latin collaboration, since it is the only language that remains in their career to bet on the main music industries.

Keep reading:

BTS: This is the members’ favorite Mexican compliment and this was their reaction

BTS: Prepare Jin’s Favorite Food With This Korean Chicken Recipe