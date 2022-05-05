BTS members are facing mandatory military service. This is the proposal of the South Korean Minister of Culture

The South Korean Minister of Culture, Hwang Hee, proposed today to allow the members of the popular South Korean group BTS to perform an alternative social service to compulsory military service, in the midst of a debate on whether or not the band should put their musical career on hold for a year. and a half to meet the army of your country.

“It is time to create a system that incorporates figures from popular culture in the category of artists (conservatory musicians can get an exemption, just like Olympic medalists),” Hwang said at a press conference today.

“The system has worked significantly to give those who have improved national status through excellent skills more opportunities to contribute to the country, and there is no reason why the field of art and popular culture should be excluded,” he added. .

In South Korea, a country that is technically still at war with its neighbor to the North, military service, which lasts between 18 and 21 months, is compulsory for all able-bodied males between the ages of 18 and 30.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, will turn 30 in December, so he should enlist then if there is no legislative reform.

“I think that someone should be a responsible voice at a time when the pros and cons collide in the face of the enlistment of some of the members of BTS,” said the minister, who asked the National Assembly (Parliament) to approve a reform that it is still stalled due to the protests of many groups of young people who have completed military service or are about to start it.

On the other hand, there are many voices that for years have been talking about the need to reform the eligibility system given the weight that phenomena such as BTS have on the South Korean economy.







