BTS recommends their favorite series on Netflix so as not to get bored, they are the MOST viewed

The Netflix platform has become one of the most demanded streaming services in our country and grew even more during the pandemic. Since then, we can find in its catalog countless series and movies to enjoy and BTS has the best recommendations for the ARMY.

Upon arrival in South Korea, Netflix had a lot of competition, because the Korean drama industry is very strong, but international productions have had a great boom in the Asian country, they have even made some remakes such as “La Casa de Papel” and “Jane the Virgin”.

Through their social networks, members such as V, RM, Suga and Jungkook have shared some of their favorite series, since they have published several scenes of them. Don’t get bored during the week and enjoy your favorite stories, pYou can watch them today on Netflix.

BTS: Watch your favorite Netflix series today so you don’t get bored

It is one of the biggest hits on Netflix, fans believe that RM has learned Spanish thanks to this series. The plot follows the life of a group of thieves who plan the biggest robbery of the century: assaulting the National Currency and Stamp Factory. For 5 months they will organize themselves to execute their plan in just 11 days without anyone being arrested or killed.

It narrates the life of a young woman who moves to Paris, France to fulfill her professional dream. However, she will face the cultural shock of the capital of love. In addition to experiencing the language, new friendships, personal challenges and above all finding romance in the right guy. V is a fan of Lily Collinsher crush, for which she has shared some Stories of the series.

V is the biggest fan of this drama which became a global phenomenon after its release, even dressing up as the Red Guards during a concert. The plot follows the life of a group of people with different backgrounds and problems who agree to play on an island and face various challenges, but discover that it is actually a deadly game where only a few can survive.

