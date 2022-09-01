BTS: She is the girl who steals Jimin’s heart and causes ARMY envy

Jimin from BTS He is one of the most popular idols. He recently revealed that he has been working on music and misses the ARMY, and is one of the members expected to debut solo. He is also one of the most popular singles among fans.

Known as the It Boy, thanks to his relevance in social networks, dance and fashion, Jimin has broken several records and has fallen in love with more than one fan, even a young woman from Brazil decided to name her son in honor of the idol of bts. He has even inspired stars like Yuzuru Hanyu.

But there are also celebrities who manage to capture his attention, like Rachel McAdams, who has become his celebrity crush, but do you know what his ideal type of girl? This is the young woman who manages to steal the heart of Jimin from BTS.

BTS Jimin reveals who his ideal partner is

Jimin from BTS He is one of the members who has had few experiences in love, because although it is not confirmed, he apparently had a girlfriend in the past, as there are photos where he holds hands with a young woman. Said ex-girlfriend assured that she was a gentleman.

And, although he has been related to other idols, the idol does not have a partner, but that does not prevent him from being clear about the type of girl who would steal his heart. Jimin from BTS likes a girl that has long and straight hair, also pays a lot of attention to the eyes and lips.

He also wants her to be shorter than him, to be natural looking and to wear pastel colors. Jimin is looking for someone kind, with a good personality and who is not older than him.

