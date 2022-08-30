BTS: She would be V’s real partner and she’s not BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Are BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? It is the question that fans of the K-Pop band ask themselves, because in recent days alleged photos of the couple that were hacked have come to light. However, the singer already revealed who is the girl he likes.

Also know as taehyung, is a young singer of 26 years. He is the only member who has not had a partner before becoming famous. According to the idol, he never had a formal relationship, as he used to go out with girls for only 20 days, even his first kiss was with J-Hope.

It is also known that one of his crlebrity crushes is Lily Collins, a young actress who has even published the reaction of V for BTS to “Emily in Paris”. However, after his trip to Paris with Lisa and after mistakenly following BLACKPINK Jennieevidence came to light that they could be boyfriends.

This would be the definitive proof that Jennie is Taehyung’s girlfriend

Until now, agencies BTS and BLACKPINK, BigHit and YG respectively, have not commented on the leaked photos of the idols, not even to deny said rumors. This has caught the attention of the fans, in addition photos of both have been leaked, but a debate has been created about whether they are real or edited images.

The rumors that V and Jennie are dating have not been clarified, but the idol revealed the real girl he likes. On one occasion the singer shared what his ideal type of girl and is someone with long straight hair. Plus she has a great sense of fashion, just like him.

He also prefers her with a tender character and has no problem with age. These qualities are somewhat similar to BLACKPINK Jennie. However, there is nothing confirmed, as if that were not enough, the hakcer who has revealed the photos, assures that there are pictures of V and Jennie kissing and hugging.

