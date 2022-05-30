BTS: They are the only ones who have stolen his heart, so they confessed their love

Despite V for BTS has been in the midst of dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, the group members have revealed for themselves who their ideal type of girl is, they are the only ones who would steal his heart and they are the envy of all the ARMY.

Some members had ex-girlfriends before they became famous, but for different reasons they ended their love relationship, since then they have not had a partner and have stayed away from dating scandals, although there have been BTS rumors these have been denied by his agency.

However, it is known that the idols of bts They have also been crushed by beautiful girls, from fans, to well-known singers who are the envy of the ARMY, since they themselves revealed the name of the only ones who have stolen his heart and so they confessed.

They are the envy of the ARMY, because BTS fell in love with these girls

J Hope

The rapper confessed that he likes Amanda Seyfrie, the actress who plays “Karen” in “Mean Girls”. Blonde girls with green eyes are his weakness.

Jimin

The singer revealed that actress Rachel McAdams is his celebrity crush, he was even inspired by one of his scenes from “Diary of a passion (his favorite movie), to write Filter, one of his solos.

MR

rapper from bts he is attracted to Blake Lively, considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood.

Jungkook

Although the Golden Maknae confessed that he does not remember the actress he likes, it is known by all the ARMY that IU, the K-Pop singer, has always been his biggest crush and his ideal type.

Jin

Being one of the members who studied acting, it is clear that he is attracted to one of the most popular actresses, it is Anne Hathaway.

Suga

The rapper confessed that he likes Scarlett Johansson, an actress known for her action movies and her Marvel character.

v

Finally, V coHe confessed that he likes the actress Lily Collins and Rachel McAdams, the idol has already received a response from one of them, because through Instagram he commented on a photo of bts and Taehyung published a video of “Emily in Paris”, a Netflix series where his crush acts.

