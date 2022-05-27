BTS: What Netflix series has the boyband watched? | bangtan | proof | K pop | idol | TDEX | REVTLI | | ANSWERS

btsthe South Korean septet of k pop, keeps to a fairly tight schedule, however; During their vacations, the Bangtan boys took the opportunity to catch up with some popular titles in series format, specifically some of the Netflix streaming platform.

Watching movies or series from home through a streaming platform has become one of the most popular activities in the last decade due to its easy accessibility and the popularity of the industry.

Next, we tell you which Netflix series the members of Bangtan have shared and recommended:

What Netflix series has BTS watched?

This series was shared by RM and V through Instagram stories and posts, but what is the plot of the popular series? Emily is a young executive in the marketing area of ​​a well-known agency in Chicago (USA). She will receive the opportunity to work and live in Paris (France), the city of love. The series encompasses Emily’s experiences, her adaptation to French culture, her search for love, and all of her hilarious antics. The series premiered in 2020 and is a dramatic comedy with hints of romance.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, who is V’s celebrity crush. In addition, the boyband would have been aware of the series since the production decided to use and record a cover/performance of Dynamite within the show. The hit single was performed by Ashley Park.

If you haven’t seen the series yet, we share the trailer below:

The Squid Game, the acclaimed series that broke records on the platform, is another of the Netflix productions that BTS has seen. The South Korean drama series that premiered in 2021 was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk; its first season has 9 episodes. V is one of the biggest fans of the group when it comes to the series, even going viral when he dressed up at a concert in the popular red romper.

What is the plot of Squid game? It is a series about a wicked game, set on an island, that brings together people with economic difficulties and pits them in life and death situations. The objective is to only keep one winner, who will be the creditor of an exorbitant amount of money.

The cast features Gong Yoo, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae Soo, Hoyeon Jung, and WI Ha Joon among more performers. The massive success that the series has had has reached world-class. In case you haven’t seen it yet, we share the trailer:

Like “The Squid Game”, this is another successful Netflix production. “La casa de papel” is a Spanish series about a historical robbery planned second by second. The plot deals with this team of thieves who plan the robbery of the century by entering and settling in the Royal Mint or the National Currency and Stamp Factory, a public entity that issues money from scratch.

The plan that has been carefully studied stipulates that the team enter, stay 11 days inside the Royal House and then withdraw with a multimillion-dollar sum of money without any deaths and / or injuries, however; Not everything will go as planned.

Here we share the trailer:

La Casa de papel had such fame, popularity and trend that a Korean remake of the Spanish version will be made. The trailer for this new version has already been released, here we leave it: