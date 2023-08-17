BTS’s Jungkook Broke A Significant Record That Makes Him One Of The Most Successful People In The World

singer jungkookonly of 25 years Thanks to his incredible talent in music, he is still one of the most recognized and admired singers around the world, and it was recently revealed that the singer who already enjoys a great reputation is about to break another record. managed in, which makes it one of the most Success Of the World.

after working with your group btsin various musical disciplines and for almost 10 years, the singer has decided to start his music career alone, so recently he released his debut single “Seven, He performed this song in the company of a rapper known as “”.Lotto“To date, it has accumulated more than that.” 163 million Number of views on HYBE channel on YouTube.

But the most shocking thing in this case is that apart from the singer achieving the record of more than 100 million transmissions in less than 6 days on the platform Spotifycrossing the song «flowers” Of Miley Cyrusand topping the coveted list Billboard Hot 100 While securing the first position, he has now achieved another incredible feat.

jungkook is in possession now the eighth place in an elite list that includes artists who managed to surpass 30 million Number of monthly Spotify listeners with a single song. They are followed by artists Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, The Kid LaRoi and finally him.

hope bts members can continue to achieve much more achievements In his career as a solo artist for his armies You can be very proud of that.