BTS’s Jungkook found himself included in The Hollywood Reporter’s Platinum Players Power List as one of the 25 artists who dominated this year.

2023 has been an extraordinary year for BTS’s Jungkook as he made a successful debut as a solo artist with his debut track, “Seven,

Among those making waves in the industry, no one shines brighter than BTS’s Jungkook, who has secured his spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s prestigious Platinum Players Power List — a compilation of 25 artists who undeniably dominated the year.

On September 20, The Hollywood Reporter released its list of the 25 Platinum Players in Music. According to the entertainment magazine, the 25 artists who made the list are, “Who are at the top of the charts and at the top of the game. They move the needle on culture. They have their own narratives. They create songs and albums that define a generation and connect with listeners around the world. They mix genres, create records and break them just to set new records. They perform for thousands – and, in some cases, millions – on tour. In other words, these are the artists who defined the year in music.,

A well-known Korean name was included in the star-studded list of top global artists, sending fans into a frenzy.

This year, BTS’s Jungkook was chosen as one of the most influential artists.

The Hollywood Reporter explained, “BTS may have hit the pause button after various members completed military service, but Jungkook is having the most fun topping the charts with the smash hit ‘Seven’, a collaboration with Leto which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Reached the number 1 spot.,

The magazine highlighted the track’s success, saying, “The song performed so well around the world that it reigned as Billboard’s No. 1 global song of summer in 2023.,

Korean netizens were impressed by another achievement and commented, “ The artist lineup on this list is so crazy,” “Jungkook is so amazing,” “Wow, congratulations to Jungkook!” “I was expecting Jungkook to be on this list,” “It’s no surprise anymore,” “It’s so impressive how out of all the pop artists she is,” “She really is world class,” And “This is so awesome Jungkook!”