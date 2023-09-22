BTS’s Jungkook makes history as the only K-pop idol to make it to the 25 Platinum Players in Music list 2023

BTS’s Jungkook has made history as the only K-pop artist among the 25 platinum players on the music list 2023. Read on to know more about the achievement.

Jungkook has done it again! Making it to The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Platinum Players in Music, the BTS star makes history as the only K-pop idol to make the list. For those unaware, there is a list of 25 platinum players in music consisting of 25 artists. “At the top of the charts and at the top of the game. They move the needle on culture. They have their own narratives. They create songs and albums that define a generation and connect with listeners around the world. They blend genres. They make records, make records, and break them, only to set new records. They perform for thousands – and, in some cases, millions – on tour. In other words, these are the artists who have spent years in music. is defined.”

Jungkook performed alongside Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, Oivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, SZA and many other global stars.

Following the release of his digital single Seven in July this year, Jungkook revealed his plans to release another single before releasing his debut album in November this year. If reports are to be believed, Jungkook will soon release an all-English solo album. Before this, the BTS star will co-headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23.

Apart from her music career, the Seven singer was appointed as the global brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Calvin Klein earlier this year. He also recently became the creative director for Vogue Korea’s October issue.

