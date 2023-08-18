BTS’s Jungkook matches another major Billboard Global 200 record

jungkookFamous member of South Korean Kpop group btsBreaking all kinds of records with his solo singles ‘Seven’in collaboration with american rapper Lotto, And now, it has been reported that the song has set an all-time record for KPOP songs on the famous Billboard Global 200 chart.

jungkook and since Lotto Released Seven, success has not left her anywhere. It has been viewed over 400 million times in less than two months SpotifyAnd earned a huge amount of sales all over the world.

But now, the prestigious magazine bill board told that golden corn Equaled another single record for KPOP solo artists.

It turns out that intake is now End remained at number one for four consecutive weeks Billboard Global 200which allows him to equal the record ammo as the Kpop song with the most weeks at number one on the global chart.

In return, Jungkook is the first KPOP solo artist to achieve this, so he record show again huge popularity Young artist in the South Korean music scene.





it is expected that jungkook Keep recording countless records with your theme Sevenwhich is still on number 1 position Spotify Global and from other streaming and sales platforms around the world.