Entertainment

BTS’s Jungkook matches another major Billboard Global 200 record

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 58 1 minute read

jungkookFamous member of South Korean Kpop group btsBreaking all kinds of records with his solo singles ‘Seven’in collaboration with american rapper Lotto, And now, it has been reported that the song has set an all-time record for KPOP songs on the famous Billboard Global 200 chart.

jungkook and since Lotto Released Seven, success has not left her anywhere. It has been viewed over 400 million times in less than two months SpotifyAnd earned a huge amount of sales all over the world.

But now, the prestigious magazine bill board told that golden corn Equaled another single record for KPOP solo artists.

It turns out that intake is now End remained at number one for four consecutive weeks Billboard Global 200which allows him to equal the record ammo as the Kpop song with the most weeks at number one on the global chart.

In return, Jungkook is the first KPOP solo artist to achieve this, so he record show again huge popularity Young artist in the South Korean music scene.

정국 (Jung Kook) 'Seven (feat. Latto)' Official MV

it is expected that jungkook Keep recording countless records with your theme Sevenwhich is still on number 1 position Spotify Global and from other streaming and sales platforms around the world.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Outsized Sweatshirt Outfits for Rain:

July 13, 2023

50 Years of Hip Hop: From Bronx Escape to Reality to Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

5 days ago

The plastic rings worn by Rosalía, Bella Hadid and Miley Cyrus are from Barcelona

January 18, 2023

Kaizoo, Nikki Nicole and Maria Becerra acquired distinctions from Ms.

July 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button