BTS’s Jungkook scores first win for “Standing Next to You” on “M Countdown” – featuring SEVENTEEN, Youngjae and others

BTS’s Jungkook wins his first music show trophy for “Standing Next to You”!
On the November 9 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown”, the songs chosen for first place were LE SSERAFIM’s “Perfect Night” and BTS’s Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You”. In the end, Jungkook won with a total of 9,622 points.
Congratulations to Jungkook! Watch the winner announcement below:
This week’s performances are SEVENTEEN, SHINee’s Taemin, GOT7’s Youngjae, Jirobeson, Rize, Viviz, Golden Child, Weekly, Cravity, Niziu, Billie, JuJu Secret, LOONA and ArtMS’s Heejin, Baek A Yeon, Ghost9, Lightsome, Catch The Young’s. Kiss of Life, Omega X and Whib.
Seventeen – “God of Music”
Taemin – “Guilty”
Youngjae – “Do It”
Zerobesone – “Crush” and “Melting Point”
RIIZE – “Talk Saxy”
Viviz – “Crazy”
Golden Child – “Feel Me”
Weekly – “Vroom Vroom”
Craviti – “Megaphone”
Niziu – “Hartaris”
Billy – “Dang! (Cheat)
JuJu Mystery – “Alone”
Heijin – “algorithm”
Baek A Yeon – “Lime (I’m So)”
GHOST9 – “Ruckus”
Litesum – “honey or spice”
Catch the Young – “Young!!!”
Kiss of Life – “Bad News”
Omega X – “Junk Food”
Whib – “Bang!”
