BTS’s Jungkook scores first win for “Standing Next to You” on “M Countdown” – featuring SEVENTEEN, Youngjae and others

BTS’s Jungkook wins his first music show trophy for “Standing Next to You”!

On the November 9 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown”, the songs chosen for first place were LE SSERAFIM’s “Perfect Night” and BTS’s Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You”. In the end, Jungkook won with a total of 9,622 points.

Congratulations to Jungkook! Watch the winner announcement below:

This week’s performances are SEVENTEEN, SHINee’s Taemin, GOT7’s Youngjae, Jirobeson, Rize, Viviz, Golden Child, Weekly, Cravity, Niziu, Billie, JuJu Secret, LOONA and ArtMS’s Heejin, Baek A Yeon, Ghost9, Lightsome, Catch The Young’s. Kiss of Life, Omega X and Whib.

View all submissions here!

Seventeen – “God of Music”

Taemin – “Guilty”

Youngjae – “Do It”

Zerobesone – “Crush” and “Melting Point”

RIIZE – “Talk Saxy”

Viviz – “Crazy”

Golden Child – “Feel Me”

Weekly – “Vroom Vroom”

Craviti – “Megaphone”

Niziu – “Hartaris”

Billy – “Dang! (Cheat)

JuJu Mystery – “Alone”

Heijin – “algorithm”

Baek A Yeon – “Lime (I’m So)”

GHOST9 – “Ruckus”

Litesum – “honey or spice”

Catch the Young – “Young!!!”

Kiss of Life – “Bad News”

Omega X – “Junk Food”

Whib – “Bang!”

Source (1)