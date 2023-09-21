BTS’s Jungkook talks about his feelings for Han So Hee for the first time and surprises ARMY

After the South Korean singer jeon jungkookbetter known as “golden maknae“, released his first single as a solo artist, has been continuously discussed on social media, as his song has been successful on the platforms, but it has also created controversy.

At first, many fans of the artist did not agree that an actress liked him. han so hee star in the music video, as speculation immediately began that he maintained A relationship with jungkookBefore the release of “Seven“They both arrived together on the flight from Los Angeles. However, recently Idol k pop talked about it and made it clear what kind of relationship exists among them.

A few days ago, JK debuted as a solo artist. (Credits: Facebook/BTS)

How does Jungkook feel about So Hee?

During a live broadcast on the Weverse platform, the “Euphoria” singer spoke with his fans for the first time about himself Emotion By South Korean Actress han so hee And he made it clear that the two have only a working relationship as they both are very professional.

,han so hee She was a video actress. At first I was thinking about how to make a movie, and as soon as the cameras turned on, she was good at acting, so I think that helped too,” the South Korean artiste elaborated to her fans, whom she met during the release. After thanked for their support of “Seven”.

Makane released “Seven” as his debut single. (Credits: Facebook/BTS)

In turn, he mentioned how tired he was when he recorded the music video, as it was the first time he appeared in this kind of material without his teammates. He said, “Ah MV… As I think about it now, it was quite tiring to film it. The weather is quite cold in the United States, but the water was quite warm, so it was nice.”

Jungkook talks about “Seven” video

On the other hand, jungkook On this occasion he thanked his fans for the love they have received.”Seven“And apologized for not being able to perform his first concert as a soloist, because the weather conditions did not allow him to do so, so he was embarrassed Army ,

Han So Hee is the actress who stars in their new MV. (Credits: Facebook/BTS)

Additionally, she said she had a slight cold since her performance was cancelled, though she clarified that it was not COVID-19. “My throat is not well at the moment. I am a little sick, it is not Covid, but I am a little sick and they have already given me treatment. Now I am feeling a little better.” told,

