BTS’s Jungkook to hit Times Square TSX stage to promote Golden: Report

BTS’s Jungkook is currently enjoying the success of his newly launched debut album Golden. Recent reports suggest that Jungkook may take center stage at the Times Square TSX stage for his next special event. This comes after the BTS member gave a stellar performance on NBC’s Today show on November 8, Eastern Standard Time.

Jungkook’s Golden NYC Special Event

BTS’s Jungkook set to perform in New York City’s Times Square

The group’s youngest member revealed a surprise event in New York City that same evening, sparking a wave of fan speculation and decoding attempts to reveal the possible performance location. Well, the eagle-eyed forces have finally found a clue. The

Meanwhile, several videos were posted showing billboards playing Jungkook’s Calvin Klein advertisement repeatedly. For those unaware, the American luxury brand announced BTS’s Golden Makney as its global ambassador in March 2023. Fans are wondering if this could be the new venue where the Seven crooner is set to perform after his show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. 8 November.

All About the Times Square TSX Stage

The TSX Stage is a newly constructed structure in the middle of Times Square, with an 18,000-square-foot billboard display in the background. It provides a broad space for artists to showcase their work and a global platform for leading brands to present their most cutting-edge creations.

Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the K-pop artist’s all-English album is writing history in golden. Jungkook’s debut album which includes two of his most popular digital singles Seven (featuring Letto), and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) as well as his lead single from the album Golden, Standing Next to You could claim the second position on the Billboard Global 200. Is. chart. If this happens, he will not only become the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat, but will also do so within the first week of the album’s launch.

