BTS’s RM and J-Hope Spotted at Billie Eilish’s Seoul Concert

RM and J-Hope of K-pop boy group BTS were spotted at American singer Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul.

Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish

On August 15, Billie Eilish held her second concert in South Korea “Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Among the huge crowd of fans at the stadium, some fans spotted RM and J-Hope.

BTS's RM and J-Hope spotted at Billie Eilish concert in Seoul

Throughout the show, RM and J-Hope were seen singing, dancing and jumping to the songs from their seats.

Every time Billie Eilish finished a song, the two BTS members shouted out loud and clapped, just like any other fan at the concert.

BTS's RM and J-Hope spotted at Billie Eilish Seoul concert

Seeing photos and videos of RM and J-Hope taken at the concert, fans commented: “It’s so great to see them having a good time. “, “I love how the others let them enjoy the show to the fullest. I know it’s not like that sometimes. »and more.

RM also shared photos of himself at the concert and backstage alongside Billie Eilish.

