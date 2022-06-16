BTS’s split causes their agency to collapse on the Seoul Stock Exchange

Seoul.- Hybethe communication group behind the band of k pop South Korean btstoday sees its shares plummet in the seoul stock exchange after the band announced on Tuesday that it is temporarily disbanding so that its seven members can focus on their solo careers.

At 11:00 local time (GMT), an hour after the start of today’s session, Hybe shares were down 22.02% from Tuesday’s close to trade at 150,500 won a unit.

The company founded by Bang Si-hyuk opened with a drop of 22.8%, which sharpened as the session progressed and reached 27.27%, with its shares touching their lowest historical valuation of 140 thousand won per share, before reducing losses. slightly.

Read also: Mexican stock market and Wall Street assimilate Fed decision on rate hike

Late on Tuesday, South Korean time, the members of BTS posted a video on the YouTube platform in which, to the great surprise of their fans, they announced that they would take a break as a group to focus on their solo careers.

The members of the band affirmed that they needed a rest after years of exhausting work and that they will take advantage of this period to see things with perspective.

This period can in turn serve for the seven members of BTS, RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook, to take advantage of the military service, which lasts between 18 and 21 months and is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean males.

Read also: The Fed raises the interest rate 75 basis points; This is the biggest increase since November 1994.

When Hybe -which at that time operated with a different structure and under the name Big Hit Entertainment- went public in October 2020, many analysts expressed their doubts about an asset whose turnover depended more than 90% on one of the few bands that represented by then, BTS.

However, Hybe has greatly diversified its activity in the last two years, acquiring new labels and has bands with apparent great potential in its pipeline, such as the recently launched girl group Le Sserafim, as well as starting a nationwide audition last week. global to find a new male band.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

aosr/rcr