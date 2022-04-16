BTS’s V Video Becomes 2nd Fastest Video To Surpass 20 Million Views

The video posted on Instagram by BTS’s V surpassed 20 million views in the shortest time as an Asian celebrity, second fastest after Ronaldo in the world.

On the 2nd, on Instagram, V posted a video dancing to “Fly Me to the Moon” in a jazz bar with the title “Shall we dance?”.

V’s dancing alone while enjoying jazz quietly among many couples in Las Vegas has won over fans around the world. His name then topped global and US realtime trends.

The video quickly garnered explosive views. In just 4 hours it surpassed 10 million views and in 13 hours it surpassed 20 million views. In particular, he ranks first among Asian celebrities and second among world celebrities.

First up was a video of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus in August last year, racking up 20 million views in two hours.

The previous record for second place was set by Lionel Messi, who surpassed 20 million views in 19 hours. The other four videos posted by V have over 30 million views, and the video “Shall we dance?” has currently surpassed 33 million views.

The video of V playing the trumpet has garnered 32.88 million views, the video listening to Bruno Major’s music has 34.26 million views, and the video at Harry Style’s concert last year has 38.11 million of views.

V has officially received two new Guinness World Records on Instagram and is having a strong impact as an influencer.

On the “Top 20 Most Likes” post, V’s post ranked 19th, alongside superstars such as Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. He has 4 posts with 19 million likes, which is also the highest among Asian celebrities.