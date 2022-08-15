Bucaramanga, epicenter of the Colombian Congress of Internal Medicine

At the Neomundo Convention Center, from August 10 to 13, Internal Medicine professionals will be able to learn about the current vision of this medical specialty.

Photograph: Bucaramanga Mayor’s Office Press

Within the framework of the celebration of 400 years, Bucaramanga receives the XXVII Colombian Congress of Internal Medicine where ultrasound workshops for the internist, liquids and electrolytes, vaccination, insulinization and research will be offered, among other topics for the professional development of doctors .

– The big events continue in #BGA400Years. This week we will hold the National Congress of Internal Medicine, we will have a meeting of the Colombian Network of Urban History, a Half Marathon, Santander Compra Santander returns and the Vuelta Colombia Femenina that will end here. – Juan Carlos Cárdenas (@JCardenasRey) August 8, 2022

Among the invited speakers there are doctors from Ibero-America and representatives from the United States and Canada.

“During these days there will be an important scientific and technological agenda, where doctors not only from the national territory but from all over Latin America, will be focused on the scientific advances of this important specialty of medicine,” said Juan José Rey, secretary of health of Bucaramanga.

It should be noted that, in this event, issues of high impact on public health will be analyzed through symposiums and updates sponsored by the industry.

