Bucaramanga United States Mexico Immigrant Deportations: A plane arrived with deportees seeking asylum in the US | Bucaramanga | Present

An plane with more than 200 Colombians deported from USA arrived in the country in the last few hours. Radius Snail exclusively met the testimony of one of the persons who was on the flight. Story that most were asylum seekers.

Also read: False armed group would have extorted the family of Salomé Vargas

The ship made the route between Houston, Texas and Bogota. brought back some 200 countrymen that they had crossed illegal way the border between Mexico and the United States. Adriana, who made the story, is 31 years old. she pleads victim of the violence well your dad died in a false positive in 1996.

Also read: CAS asked to activate a contingency plan for the accumulation of garbage in Charalá



narrated that the past 23 of March I travel to Mexico with a clear purpose; seek asylum in USA. Once she crossed the Arizona border surrendered to the border Patrol tried to process the refugee status. She was confined in a center called Yuma. There, the conditions were deplorable. He was with other people in tents. passed five days until they were informed that they were leaving for another place.

Also read: There will be rains during Holy Week in Bucaramanga



So they were led to a city of Texas where they remained other hours. Afterwards, they communicated that they were going to approach a plane bound for Colombia. Was when they understood there was not chance to stay in USA. Their uneasiness it was total. Besides, Adriana says they were coming handcuffed.

Also read: 35 years in prison for former police officer who walked a woman’s body in Bucaramanga

In The Golden, Adriana requested that a exam because she said they mistreated her. After a few hours at the airport, was released. Now, she announces that she will return to to travel and will insist on political asylum in USA. she is the new reality; waves of compatriots they can’t get the visa to enter from legal way. So they decide cross the border and surrender to patrols with the hope to be granted the political asylum.

Play/Pause The iframe code has been copied to the clipboard Listen to the testimony of a woman deported from the United States in Alacarta

