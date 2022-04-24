Buccaneers restructure Tom Brady deal to free up $9 million under salary cap

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured quarterback Tom Brady’s contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The move frees up $9 million in cap space at a time the Bucs certainly could use it. Before the move, the Bucs had just under $4.4 million in salary-cap space, sixth-lowest in the league.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains a free agent and has not committed to playing next season. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh also hasn’t signed, though the feeling has been that the Bucs would like someone younger in the job, since he is 35 years old.

The Bucs will also need about $3 million to sign their 2022 draft picks.

Last offseason, Brady and the Bucs agreed to a one-year contract extension for salary-cap reasons, saving the team $19 million. However, with this move, Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.