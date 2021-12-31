Bucchioni: “Inter, the truth about Pif and the sale. Negotiations in progress, decide … “

In his editorial for Tuttomercatoweb, Enzo Bucchioni talks about the possible sale of Inter by Suning. “It is clear that behind more or less centered news and more or less convenient denials, something is moving and we have been working on the future of Inter for several months behind the scenes to find a solution that satisfies everyone. Obviously, this is not easy and for this reason laborious and to be kept as strictly as possible secret. Since, as we know, the Chinese economy is managed directly by the state, when certain orders are issued they are not questionable. It is precisely with the decision to reduce investments in football to zero, even before the Suning crisis, that Inter’s liquidity problems began which, as we know, affected last season and the summer market. “.

“The Chinese government, in essence, would have given the order to sell Inter and sooner or later the sale will take place despite the fact that the Zhangs have at heart the company, are passionate and are advocating different solutions that would allow a compromise and in essence the their stay at least partial in the club. For now they have only received no. The affair would have been entrusted to one of the most important, if not the most important, investment bank in the world, namely Goldman Sacks. They are the ones who have been looking for months to build financial devices that allow management and it is always they who would be working to find the most profitable and serious solution for the sale “.

“The managerial optimism does not change the objective which is to sell and the sale should take place by 2022. From here come the latest rumors of the International Business Times, one of the most authoritative world economic newspapers, which tell precisely how Goldman Sacks he would always be working hard under the radar and as among the solutions there would always be that of a possible sale to the Pif fund, the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia’s royals. According to rumors, the negotiations underway in Nanjing would be at an advanced point, they could even close and, above all, it would not be an insurmountable obstacle the fact that in the meantime Pif has already invested in Newcastle in the Premier League.

“The sovereign fund Pif would in any case have already made a proposal for a dry one billion dollars, about 900 million euros, and there would be substantial consensus on this. The Chinese government would still have some hesitation, which, in fact, would not have yet authorized the last act of the sale to Pif. It is true that the economic relations between the two countries are excellent, but dealing with football and football is not always politically correct and in this delicate moment, China prefers to reflect further until when, as mentioned, the operation will not have a clear and downhill road “.

Precisely for these reasons, prudence would be advising Goldman Sacks to keep other tables open and in particular there would be offers from American funds and subjects. The proposal analyzed, the most concrete and closest to the required standards, would be from the tycoon Daniel Straus who operates in the private health sector. At the same time, Goldman, if the sale were to delay any longer, would be taking steps to get Inter to obtain another loan from another economic entity “.

December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 10:31)

