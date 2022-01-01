Bucchioni: “Salernitana, something scandalous happens. What a shame Lukaku”

Enzo Bucchioni, an expert sports journalist, commented on the delicate case of the Salerno during the interview released on TMW Radio frequencies: “I’m sorry for the fans. I was disappointed by unacceptable behavior, first of all by the Football Federation and then by Lotito. It was managed in a scandalous way, which affects the validity of the championship. The Football Association had to intervene first.” Today, in fact, for the grenade club is the deadline for avoiding exclusion from Serie A and relying on a new owner.

On the interview released by Lukaku Chelsea on his farewell to Inter: “It’s a shameful behavior. He comes to Inter, plays extraordinary championships thanks to Inter too, goes at the end of the season to ask for a renewal despite having a contract, he wanted more money and Inter couldn’t give it to him. “Inter, even without Conte you could have stayed. And instead you have decided to go and earn more. He does this because he plays little and is not valued like at Inter. I would never look for someone like this.”