Bucchioni: “Vlahovic-Juve already done on Friday. And Cabral is not Scamacca “

The situation relating to the sale of Vlahovic, the journalist Enzo Bucchioni talked about it to Radio Bruno: “This agreement is the result of a previous agreement made by Fiorentina. The seventeen-year-old Vlahovic was all there, and there was already the promise that his next stage would be Juve even before he signed. Last summer, however, he had to take Ristic and tell him that we do not leave this room until there is the signature. Instead we knew he would not stay and that ‘I sign when they offer me the contract’ was a false declaration, on the face of it. also remained and brought Fiorentina to Europe, but by now the agreement with Juve was already on Friday.