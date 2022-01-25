Bucchioni: “Vlahovic-Juve already done on Friday. And Cabral is not Scamacca “

The situation relating to the sale of Vlahovic, the journalist Enzo Bucchioni talked about it to Radio Bruno: “This agreement is the result of a previous agreement made by Fiorentina. The seventeen-year-old Vlahovic was all there, and there was already the promise that his next stage would be Juve even before he signed. Last summer, however, he had to take Ristic and tell him that we do not leave this room until there is the signature. Instead we knew he would not stay and that ‘I sign when they offer me the contract’ was a false declaration, on the face of it. also remained and brought Fiorentina to Europe, but by now the agreement with Juve was already on Friday.
Cabral? The visits are already scheduled for Thursday, for him Fiorentina is a great growth. For example, if Inter are on Scamacca, you struggle, everyone would choose the Nerazzurri in his shoes. Cabral is not the latest arrival, Pradè would have already taken him in the past but we have to see how long he will take to adapt and it is not Vlahovic. “
In closing Amrabat Tottenham loan with the right to 16 million, missing only yes with the player but there is an agreement between the clubs. Paratici and Conte great admirers
January 25, 2022 (change January 25, 2022 | 14:36)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED