Buck Up And Drive !, the LGBTQ + billboards infuriate homophobic players – Nerd4.life

The developers of Buck Up And Drive!, an indie arcade driving game, have included community support placards LGBTQ +, which infuriated the players homophobic.

It should be specified that LGBTQ + billboards are active by default and that trying to deselect them they are transformed into LGBTQ + flags. In fact, it is not possible to eliminate these references from the game, due to the specific will of the authors.

Having tried the game briefly we can confirm this, as well as guarantee that these are elements of the scenario. However, many complained about the bogus option, considered provocative, and the presence of a political message in a similar game.

Developer Fábio Fontes explained the matter to Gayming Magazine, saying that in the game there are pride flags (rainbow and trans) among the objects that flow along the road. Imagining how certain people would react, he purposely created the provocation of the bogus option.

The reactions were actually different. Of course there are those who have given the worst of themselves, but there are also those who have thought of a bug and who have had a big laugh, considering the gimmick for what it is.

After all we are talking about a completely crazy and immediate arcade game, as you can understand just by looking at the Steam page. The bogus menu option is the least of its quirks.